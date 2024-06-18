Paytiko Expands to Dubai, UAE

Los Angeles, CA, June 18, 2024 — Paytiko, a leading provider of payment management solutions, proudly announces its expansion to Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The new office, strategically located at Thuraya Telecommunications Tower, marks a significant milestone in Paytiko’s journey to better serve merchants and collaborate with payment processors in the Middle East.

The office, situated at Floor 12 – 35WF+Q99 – Thuraya Telecommunications Tower, P.O. Box 283333, Next to Byblos Hotel, Al Thanayah – 1, TECOM C – Sheikh Zayed Rd – Barsha Heights – Dubai – United Arab Emirates is poised to become a hub for innovation and collaboration within the burgeoning payments ecosystem of Dubai and surrounding area.

The decision to expand to Dubai stems from Paytiko’s commitment to cater to the diverse needs of merchants and payment processors in the GCC region. By establishing a local presence, Paytiko provides tailored solutions and personalized support to its clients and partners, fostering long-term relationships built on trust, reliability, and technological advancements. “Expanding to Dubai is a pivotal step for Paytiko as we seek to strengthen our foothold in the GCC region,” said Razi Salih, CEO of Paytiko.

“Dubai’s dynamic business environment make it an ideal base for us to network with merchants and payment processors, in order to spur growth and success.” Key members of Paytiko’s Dubai office include a Chief Product Officer, Head of Business Development, Chief Commercial Officer, and a dedicated business development team focused on onboarding new merchants and fostering tactical collaborations with pioneering payment service providers.

In line with its expansion, Paytiko has been actively participating in industry events and expos, including the upcoming Seamless Middle East 2024 expo and Money20/20 expo. Such fintech centered events serve as platforms for Paytiko to showcase its brand, network with industry leaders, and gain valuable insights into the evolving arena of payments technology.

“Attending expos allows us to engage with key stakeholders, understand market trends, and demonstrate the value of our solutions to potential clients,” said Majdi Saleh, Head of Business Development. “We are also excited to explore new opportunities and forge meaningful and mutually beneficial connections.”

Furthermore, Paytiko has recently introduced new features within its platform, such as Point of Sale (POS) solutions, Sticky PSPs, and Pay By Link capabilities, catering to the evolving needs of merchants and consumers in a digital era. Additionally, Paytiko has established intelligent relationships and plugin integrations within the fields of eCommerce, fintech, and tourism, further enhancing its payments ecosystem and expanding its reach across various industries.

Finally, Paytiko is scaling its marketing capabilities through promotions on trending platforms such as Facebook and Instagram, posting daily informative content and updates, and reaching out to media corporations for article and press release distribution. “As we embark on this new chapter in Dubai, we remain committed to delivering innovative products and solutions, that empower businesses’ payments to thrive in an increasingly digital world,” said Milen Marinov, Paytiko’s Chief Product Officer. “We look forward to collaborating with merchants, payment processors, and industry stakeholders to drive positive change and create value for all.”