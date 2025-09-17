Pepe Jeans London Unveils Autumn-Winter 2025 Campaign – “Very Real. Very Pepe”

Mumbai, September 17th 2025: Pepe Jeans London, the iconic denim and lifestyle brand, announces Autumn-Winter 2025 campaign, “Very Real. Very Pepe” This season, the brand embraces the spirit of authenticity and individuality with a collection that celebrates real style for real people. Effortless, layered, and undeniably Pepe.

The Autumn-Winter 2025 collection is all about versatile fashion designed to keep you warm, stylish, and comfortable through the season. From oversized denim shirts and classic blue denim fits to natural-hued corduroy shirts, varsity jackets, and the ever-iconic denim-on-denim look, the campaign showcases a wardrobe that is equal parts cool and cozy.

Complementing these standout pieces are versatile shirts and knitwear, all seamlessly paired with Pepe Jeans London’s signature denim. Layering remains at the heart of the collection, offering fashion enthusiasts the freedom to mix, match, and style their looks in ways that feel personal, authentic and real.

The collection will be available at Pepe Jeans London stores nationwide and online. Step into the season’s layered looks and iconic denim moments with Pepe.

Our stores are located across major cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Kerala, Pune, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Kochi, Ahmedabad, Mohali, and many more. We are also present in prominent departmental stores, including Lifestyle and Shoppers Stop, and available online on leading platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Ajio, Tata Cliq, and more.