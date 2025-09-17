Zepto-ClearTax Partnership Helps Delivery Executives Claim over Rs.1.5 Cr in Refunds

Bangalore, 17th September 2025: Zepto, India’s fastest-growing quick-commerce company, has partnered with ClearTax, India’s largest tax-filing platform, to empower its delivery workforce with a seamless and accessible income tax filing experience. The initiative is designed to make ITR filing as simple and familiar as messaging on WhatsApp, enabling gig workers across India to access refunds without having to struggle with complex systems or unfamiliar tech.

Internal research reveals that over 49% of Zepto’s delivery partners have opted to file their ITR with ClearTax this year, unlocking over Rs 1.5Cr in refunds so far. This impressive lift is primarily driven by first-time filers, thanks to ClearTax’s user-friendly, 24×7 available ITR filing platform that has made the process more accessible and efficient. This effort marks a remarkable milestone wherein tax refunds worth over one week’s salary were processed for each delivery executive, further strengthening Zepto’s commitment to enhancing the financial stability of its gig workforce.

ClearTax’s WhatsApp ITR Filing lets users file their income tax returns in a few simple steps, by simply having a chat-based conversation. Users start by sharing basic details via WhatsApp. TheAI-powered system automatically pre-fills the return, calculates taxes, and guides users through deductions and exemptions. Once reviewed, the return is filed electronically, and users receive confirmation instantly, all without logging into a separate portal. To make filing even easier, the program combines both digital and on-ground support, including WhatsApp-based filing in 7+ Indian languages, real-time telephonic support with ClearTax experts, in-person helpdesks at Zepto dark stores, and webinars and training sessions to raise wider awareness.

To drive awareness and adoption, Zepto rolled out an integrated communication campaign featuring in-app banners and stories on the Zepto Rider app, along with timely push notifications to prompt action and encourage participation in the initiative. In addition to this, ClearTax set up offline helpdesks in key cities including Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, and Hyderabad, providing on-ground assistance to riders. Alongside the helpdesks, dedicated telephonic support was also arranged by the ClearTax team to guide delivery partners through their ITR filing process.

Vikas Sharma, Chief Operating Officer, Zepto said, “Our delivery partners are the backbone of Zepto. Through this partnership with ClearTax, we’re proud to help them access the financial benefits they deserve, easily and in a language they’re comfortable with. This is just the beginning of our journey toward greater financial inclusion for gig workers across India.”

Archit Gupta, Founder and CEO of ClearTax, said,” Thousands of gig workers across India are missing out on tax refunds due to limited financial literacy. ClearTax’s partnership with Zepto aims to bridge this gap, allowing delivery executives to easily file their ITR through a simple WhatsApp message in their preferred language. The initiative is already indicating strong growth, with thousands of delivery executives claiming refunds they are entitled to. We’re excited to scale this impact and extend our support to gig workers nationwide.” Ravi, Zepto Delivery Executive, Bangalore shared his experience, “I didn’t realise that through TDS, I was contributing to the country and could also claim a refund. When I heard about the WhatsApp filing, I tried it while waiting for my next order. I used Kannada and completed the process in about 10 minutes. I got back ₹7,800, money I didn’t realise I could claim. I’m grateful to Zepto and ClearTax for helping me save a few extra thousand rupees every year now.”

Commitment to Data Security & Privacy

ClearTax handles user data with the highest level of care, treating it as if it were their own. All certifications and licenses, including GST Suvidha Provider (GSP) status, have been awarded only after rigorous scrutiny and multiple VAPT (Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing) audits.

Encryption: All data is transmitted across SSL-certified pathways. ClearTax is SOC 2 compliant, ensuring robust data protection.

Privacy: We do not share user or client data with unaffiliated third parties for their own purposes.

Data Storage: We rely on ISO 27001 certified data centres, which undergo quarterly VAPT testing and independent external audits to maintain the highest standards of security.

This initiative was made available across India, to reach all hubs and new partner groups, paving the way for a more informed and financially empowered gig economy.