PepsiCo accelerates digital transformation across agriculture, manufacturing and the value chain

Oct 21: PepsiCo India is accelerating its end-to-end digital transformation journey by embedding AI, data, analytics and automation across its value chain, from agriculture and manufacturing to logistics, market execution and consumer engagement. Built on a robust digital core powered by globally integrated enterprise platforms, the company is now entering the next phase of its transformation by scaling intelligent, business-led digital solutions across critical functions. By combining foundational technology capabilities with targeted innovations tailored to agriculture, manufacturing, supply chain, sales and consumer engagement, PepsiCo India is creating a more connected, agile and data-driven enterprise.

Nishant Gupta, Vice President, Strategy and Transformation, PepsiCo India & South Asia said,

“At PepsiCo India, we are strengthening our digital backbone from seed to shelf by embedding AI, data, analytics and automation across every critical touchpoint of our business. From empowering farmers with digital crop intelligence to building connected factories, intelligent supply chains and digitally enabled market execution, technology is helping us make better decisions, improve agility and create long-term value for our farmers, customers, consumers and employees.”

The transformation begins at the farm, where PepsiCo India has fully digitized its potato procurement process and farmer transactions while leveraging Cropin’s satellite-based crop intelligence platform to support farmers with data-driven agronomic insights. Information generated through digital platforms is translated into SMS alerts and agronomist-led guidance, enabling more informed decisions on crop health, irrigation, harvesting and input management.

Across manufacturing and supply chain operations, digital shop floors provide real-time visibility into plant performance, throughput and downtime, enabling faster decision-making and operational responsiveness. Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems, Warehouse Management Systems and AI-enabled Transport Control Towers are helping enhance warehouse productivity, improve logistics visibility and optimize transportation planning, contributing to greater efficiency and supporting the company’s sustainability ambitions.

PepsiCo India has also transformed its go-to-market ecosystem through handheld salesforce automation, distributor management systems, geo-tagged retail execution and AI-powered image recognition capabilities that strengthen the Perfect Store program while providing real-time visibility across its sales network. The company is deepening retailer engagement through its WhatsApp-based PEP Connect platform, while Pep Genie is enabling personalized consumer engagement and loyalty experiences.

As PepsiCo India continues to scale its digital capabilities, it is extending the use of AI across planning, innovation and enterprise operations while empowering employees with PepsiCo’s enterprise AI platforms. Together, these investments are helping build a smarter, more connected value chain that accelerates decision-making, improves productivity and strengthens the company’s ability to respond to evolving consumer and customer needs.