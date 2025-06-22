Phenom India Organizes Life-Saving Blood and Food Drives in Hyderabad and Vizag

Phenom promotes mindfulness and well-being by organizing yoga and meditation camps nationwide for its employees.

Hyderabad, 22 June, 2025: On the occasion of International Yoga Day, Phenom a leading HR technology company, conducted yoga and meditation sessions for over 1100 employees across its offices in Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru.

Through this initiative, Phenom reaffirmed its strong commitment to the physical and mental well-being of its workforce.

Under the leadership of Managing Director Nancharayya Bayireddy, the company has placed a strong emphasis on mental wellness. Every new employee at Phenom begins their first day with a short meditation session before starting work.

Speaking on the occasion, Srinivas Pindi, Vice President – HR & Talent Acquisition at Phenom, said, “In this fast-paced tech world, it is essential to protect and nurture the mental health of employees. A peaceful mind is key to doing great work. That’s why we regularly organize activities like yoga and meditation.”

In a high-pressure corporate environment, Phenom is setting an example by creating a positive and healthy workplace. Balancing rapid technological growth with inner peace, the company continues to scale while ensuring employee happiness and wellness remain a top priority.