PNV Foundation’s “Udyami Odia-Made in Odisha” Initiative celebrates entrepreneurial spirit

-Distinguished entrepreneurs recognised

Cuttack: PNV Foundation is proud to announce the launch of its groundbreaking initiative, “Udyami Odia-Made in Odisha,” at Cuttack Club Annex-1 on the auspicious occasion of Raja Mahostav, a festival celebrated with great enthusiasm across Odisha.

“Udyami Odia – Made In Odisha is an initiative for entrepreneurs and businessmen of Odisha who have resiliently worked for their organisations creating employment, economic value, and a credible business ecosystem in various places of Odisha. The initiative will work towards recognising such people and organisations through PR, Films, events & mentoring programs, which will not only help these organisations to reinvent themselves but also in scaling up and maybe reaching a global stage. This mission will also act as a catalyst to inspire and teach new entrepreneurs and StartUps to build time-tested values and networking in their new ventures. We are happy to have a few partners like TiE, Rotary Club, Cuttack Club, Prelude, MyCityLinks and MoTv. We hope to garner more partners and well wishers and entrepreneurs themselves to make this initiative sustainable and successful.” said Satyabrat (Sanu) Ratho, Director, PNV Group.

During this occasion, Prof Dr. Jayanta Panda, HOD – SCB medical college, Sri Satyabrat Kuna Tripathy, Actor, Padmashree Sudarshan Patnaik, Sand Artist, Mr Jaswant Das, Secy -Cuttack Club and Mr Sameer Mishra, President -Rotary Club ( Cuttack ) were also present.

The launch event has marked the beginning of an inspiring journey, starting with the creation of profile videos for the featured entrepreneurs. These videos will highlight their achievements, journeys, and contributions, serving as a platform to build their public relations and enhance their visibility. Additionally, the initiative aims to facilitate collaborations among entrepreneurs within Odisha and beyond, promoting a spirit of unity and mutual growth.

Following the launch event, PNV Foundation has planned a series of activities to sustain and expand this initiative. These include awards ceremonies to honor outstanding entrepreneurs, networking events to foster connections, and talk sessions across various parts of the state to inspire and educate budding entrepreneurs.

The “Udyami Odia-Made in Odisha” initiative promises to be a milestone in celebrating Odia entrepreneurship and driving economic development in the state. PNV Foundation invites all to join in this celebration and support the growth of Odisha’s vibrant business community.