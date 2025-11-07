Pritish Wadhwa, Stuti Rajesh Shah, and Eshan Sharma from SPJIMR, Mumbai, bagged the ‘SBI Life’s IdeationX 2.0 National Champion’ title

India, 07th November 2025: SBI Life Insurance, one of India’s most trusted private life insurers, successfully concluded the Grand Finale of ‘IdeationX 2.0’, a national platform conceptualised to find innovative solutions for Indian life insurance industry. Pritish Wadhwa, Stuti Rajesh Shah, Eshan Sharma, second-year management students, from S. P. Jain Institute of Management & Research (SPJIMR), Mumbai, emerged as the winners of IdeationX 2.0. The initiative drew participation from 31,000+ students from India’s top 100 B-schools, bringing together the country’s brightest minds to co-create ideas that could redefine the future of life insurance.

Abhinav Bindra, India’s first individual Olympic Gold Medalist, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest, inspiring students with his reflections on focus, perseverance, and self-belief. Drawing from his own journey, he emphasized the importance of showing up every day, learning constantly, and pushing one’s boundaries to achieve excellence, the same principles that underpin innovation and progress at IdeationX.

Launched as SBI Life’s flagship youth innovation platform, IdeationX was conceptualized to nurture innovative ideas that solve real-world challenges within the life insurance sector. In its second edition, the initiative expanded its footprint across the country, strengthening its position as one of India’s most dynamic industry-academia collaborations.

From thousands of entries, eight finalist teams advanced to the grand stage, presenting their ideas to Mr. Amit Jhingran, MD & CEO; SBI Life in the presence of an esteemed jury comprising of senior leaders from the company — Mr. M. Anand, President & Chief Distribution Officer; Mr. Abhijit Gulanikar, President – Business Strategy; Mr. G. Durgadas, President – Operations & IT; and Mr. Ravindra Sharma, Chief of Brand, Corporate Communications & CSR.

Second-year management students Namita Gupta, Nitika Bansal, and Sakshi Agarwal from IIM Shillong were declared the first runners-up, while Aishwary Singh, Aditi Pandey, and Aditya Jain from MICA, Ahmedabad, and Chaitanya Gupta, Prachi Damania, and Akash Bhanse from IIM Lucknow were announced as the joint second runners-up of IdeationX 2.0.