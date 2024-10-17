Propel Industries’ 470 HEV Electric Tipper 8X4 Validated with Homologation Certification for Commercial Use

17th October 2024 Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Propel Industries, India’s fastest growing crushing equipment manufacturer, has reached a key milestone. The electric heavy-duty Tipper, the 470 HEV, from the house of Propel has received Homologation certification which is a document which certifies that a vehicle is roadworthy and complies with the government’s safety standards.

Commenting on the significant landmark, Mr. V. Senthil Kumar, Managing Director, Propel Industries Private Limited said, “The electric heavy-duty Tipper, the 470 HEV was initially manufactured for off-road applications. Receiving the Homologation certification is a ground breaking achievement as it reaffirms our commitment to pushing boundaries and delivering innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of the industry. Propel continues to lead the way in eco-friendly transport, offering a sustainable solution for both off-road and on-road applications. This certification comes as a significant milestone in Electric Mobility for India’s Mining and Construction sector.”

The 470 HEV Tipper, India’s first smart electric heavy-duty Tipper, is available in two battery variants-385 kWh and 256 kWh. Equipped with advanced battery options, it delivers fast charging, regenerating braking and optimises energy efficiency for demanding tasks. The truck’s compact turning radius and wheelbase allow for superior manoeuvrability, making it ideal for both on-road and off-road conditions. This high-performance truck has been engineered to handle even the toughest mining and construction challenges while reducing environmental impact. Designed with a liquid-cooled motor, clutch-less AMT transmission, ABS, and a noise-free cabin, it ensures enhanced operator comfort and durability. The 470 HEV embodies environmental responsibility with zero emissions, reduced noise levels, and asbestos-free brake liners.

This latest milestone highlights Propel Industries’ dedication to revolutionizing electric mobility, providing sustainable, high-performance equipment for mining and construction sectors.