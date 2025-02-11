Prowatch X to Launch on February 15 with VO2 Max and Body Energy Monitoring

New Delhi, India, February 11th, 2025: Prowatch, the smartwatch accessory sub-brand of Lava International Ltd., India’s leading homegrown smartphone brand, is set to launch the latest addition to its lineup, Prowatch X, on February 15, 2025. Designed to offer deeper insights into performance and well-being, Prowatch X comes equipped with VO2 Max Measurement and Body Energy Monitoring, features typically found in high-end smartwatches.

With VO2 Max Measurement, Prowatch X provides an accurate assessment of cardiovascular fitness, helping users understand their endurance levels and optimize their training. This feature is crucial for athletes and fitness-conscious individuals looking to enhance their stamina and overall performance. Whether running, cycling, or engaging in high-intensity workouts, VO2 Max tracking ensures users stay on top of their fitness goals with precise, data-driven insights.

Complementing this is the Body Energy Monitoring feature, which analyzes heart rate variability, stress levels, sleep quality, and daily activity to gauge energy reserves in real time. By offering a holistic view of the body’s energy fluctuations, Prowatch X empowers users to plan workouts, rest periods, and daily routines more effectively, preventing burnout and enhancing overall well-being.

With these advanced health-tracking capabilities, Prowatch X is set to redefine how users monitor fitness and recovery. Available in multiple strap variants, the smartwatch seamlessly blends innovation with a sleek, modern design. The smartwatch will be available for purchase starting February 21, 2025, exclusively through Flipkart.com.