Purity Health, LLC Announces Lora Harnack as New Chief Executive Officer

Nashville, TN, February 22, 2025 — Purity Health, LLC is proud to announce that Lora Harnack, a respected leader in Nashville’s healthcare community, has been appointed as its new Chief Executive Officer. Rob Bramblett, who previously held the role, will now transition to the role of President, ensuring continuity in leadership and promoting strategic growth for Purity Health.

Ms. Harnack, a Tennessee native, holds an MSN in Administration and Informatics from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. She has dedicated 30 years of service in healthcare leadership, including over a decade as Executive Director of the Cumberland Pediatric Foundation, a 501 (c3) nonprofit, created by Vanderbilt in 1994-95. Over the course of her 12-year tenure, her contributions played a key role in driving significant organizational expansion and securing over $10 million in grant funding, ensuring the long-term sustainability of a statewide network serving more than 1,000 pediatric providers. Prior to this, she advanced from a successful nursing career to executive leadership in rural Tennessee hospitals before transitioning to healthcare IT at McKesson Provider Technologies, leading system installations at Nashville General Hospital. As Executive Director for Regency Healthcare Group, she spearheaded statewide expansion, establishing 10 new hospice locations and then served as statewide Executive Director for Avalon Hospice, Curo Health Services.

Rob Bramblett, Founder and President of Purity Health, stated, “We are thrilled to welcome Lora Harnack as the new CEO of Purity Health. Lora brings a wealth of experience, visionary leadership, and she has a passion for advancing health and wellness solutions. Lora’s innovative mindset and commitment to excellence perfectly aligns with our mission to deliver transformative care solutions to the healthcare community. We are confident that with her guidance, Purity Health will continue to reach new heights and make a lasting impact in the lives of those we serve.”

“I am truly honored to lead Purity Health and work alongside our exceptional team to drive innovative solutions for our clients,” said Lora Harnack, CEO. “I’m excited about the opportunity to make a meaningful impact and contribute to our growth, as we continue to support and strengthen healthcare communities both locally and around the world.”