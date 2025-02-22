Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Rhodes Manufacturing and Con-V-Air USA

Somerset, OH, February 22, 2025 –– Benchmark International is pleased to announce the acquisition by Con-V-Air USA of Rhodes Manufacturing of Somerset, OH.

Rhodes Manufacturing is a well-established tank manufacturer and service provider in the Oil & Gas industry since 1977. Rhodes Manufacturing specializes in above-the-ground tanks that comply with the latest API 12F specifications and provide a full suite of related services (repair, removal, replacement).

Con-V-Air USA is the subsidiary of Con-V-Air, a Quebec (Canada) based specialist of engineered systems. Con-V-Air designs and produces large-scale, integrated, pre-tested engineered systems for bulk solids and liquids processes. With this acquisition, Con-V-Air is consolidating its reach and operations in the US market while leveraging on the pristine reputation of Rhodes Manufacturing.

“Benchmark International made our process from start to finish as simple, comfortable, and as detailed as we could have hoped. The greatest aspect that Benchmark International brought was connecting us with a buyer who matched our desire for growth, relationships, passion, and morals. We couldn’t be happier with the process or the outcome.” – Jordan Rhodes, General Manager, Rhodes Manufacturing

“Benchmark International has been instrumental in ensuring the success of this transaction. Their diligence and proactive approach kept the process moving forward weekly, ensuring focus on each critical step. The recurring meetings they hosted were essential in obtaining the correct answers from the vendor and keeping all stakeholders aligned. Benchmark International’s appointed director for this deal, a French-speaking broker, made communication seamless for my team and me and significantly facilitated our first acquisition in the US. His expertise, commitment, and guidance were invaluable throughout the process. I highly recommend him to any acquirer.” – Frederic Noel, President, Con-V-Air

“With great pleasure and satisfaction, we can announce the acquisition of Rhodes Manufacturing by Con-V-Air. This operation provides our clients with the opportunity to fulfill their short-term objectives and provides vast growth opportunities for the two entities. Con-V-Air’s international reach and Rhodes’ stellar reputation in the US will be combined to offer their clients best-in-class products and services. This transaction has been a textbook example of efficient collaboration and perseverance from both parties, overcoming all difficulties while maintaining the highest level of mutual respect in the most challenging moments.” – Etienne Deslauriers – Senior Transaction Director, Benchmark International