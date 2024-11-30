QNu Labs Gains Recognition by the Government of India, Selected Under Country’s National Quantum Mission

30 November 2024: QNu Labs, a global leader in quantum-safe cryptography that offers unconditional data security, has been recognised by the Government of India (GoI) for its exceptional contributions to secure communication technologies. Selected for support under the National Quantum Mission (NQM) and the National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems (NM-ICPS), this recognition underscores QNu Labs’ pivotal role in strengthening India’s quantum ecosystem. This achievement follows a comprehensive review process adopted for the National Quantum Mission, ensuring only the most impactful contributors to quantum research and applications were selected. The announcement was made during a ceremony led by the Honorable Minister of Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh, who highlighted the significance of quantum advancements in securing the nation’s digital future.

This achievement brings forth QNu Labs’ transforming role in advancing quantum-safe communications and cybersecurity, positioning the company as a key contributor to India’s future in quantum innovation. Its innovative technologies, such as Tropos (QRNG) for generating truly random numbers to secure data, Armos (QKD) that uses quantum science to ensure secure information sharing, and the QShield Platform for safeguarding networks against threats like ‘Harvest Now, Decrypt Later,’ are revolutionising data security. These advanced security solutions harness the unique properties of quantum science to deliver advanced, scalable, and ultra-secure systems that protect sensitive communications across critical industries such as defence, finance, and healthcare.

“We are honoured to be recognised by the Government of India, which reaffirms our mission to create a quantum-safe future,” said Sunil Gupta, Co-founder and CEO of QNu Labs. “Our efforts align with India’s vision to lead in advanced technologies and ensure secure communication infrastructures. This milestone motivates us to continue developing innovative solutions that address evolving cybersecurity challenges and position India as a global leader in the quantum domain.”

The National Quantum Mission (NQM) and the National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems are part of India’s broader strategy to advance quantum research and its applications in national security, healthcare, and energy sectors. Being recognised by the GoI, QNu Labs now stands at the forefront of quantum research and innovation while playing a vital role in advancing India’s strategic interests and strengthening its position as a global powerhouse in Quantum Technologies (QT) and Applications.