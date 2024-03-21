RBmedia Names Digital Media Veteran as New CEO

The #1 audiobook company welcomes Michael Paull—paving the way for unprecedented growth and success

Landover, MD, March 21, 2024—RBmedia, the largest audiobook publisher in the world, today announced Michael Paull as its new Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors. Paull brings decades of digital media and technology industry expertise to RBmedia. He was most recently the President of Disney’s Direct to Consumer businesses, preceded by senior leadership roles at Amazon Digital Video and Digital Music, Sony Music Entertainment, and Sony Pictures Entertainment. Paull will succeed former CEO Tom MacIsaac who will continue with the company as a Senior Advisor.

“Michael is a passionate leader with a proven record of success,” said Aaron Tolson at H.I.G. Capital. “His experience is a great fit with the audiobook market and will be invaluable in guiding RBmedia to the next level.” “We want to thank Tom for his leadership of RBmedia over these last seven years,” said Matt Spetzler at Francisco Partners. “We are confident RBmedia is in excellent hands with Michael’s extensive knowledge and experience in the digital media space.”

Paull has led all aspects of product development, rights acquisition, content distribution, and marketing across a variety of businesses in the digital media and technology industries for over 20 years. Prior to joining RBmedia, he was the President of Direct to Consumer for Disney Entertainment and oversaw the business and operational functions for Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+, and Star+ globally. Paull joined The Walt Disney Company in 2017 with the acquisition of Bamtech Media, where he served as CEO and was a member of the Board of Directors.

“The audiobook market has been growing rapidly for many years now and the impressive team at RBmedia has created a digital media powerhouse that stands at the forefront of the industry,” said Paull. “I am grateful to have the opportunity to lead the company into a new era of growth and success.”

Paull currently serves on the Board of Directors of MoneyLion and PlayOn Sports and the Board of Trustees of the American Ballet Theatre. He received his master’s degree in business administration from Harvard Business School and holds a Bachelor of Science from the University of California.