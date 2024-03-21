Murkez Technologies Partners with Del Rey Partners

Houston, TX, March 21, 2024 — Murkez Technologies, a global company delivering tailored IT and Business solutions across various industry sectors, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with Del Rey Partners, a global supplier of industrial & marine equipment and solutions for diverse industrial sectors.

Del Rey Partners, with a significant presence in mining, transportation, oil & gas, offshore operations, and construction industries, is known for its commitment to fast, reliable, and cost-effective procurement and distribution services. After a successful trial period, this partnership will continue to streamline procurement processes and ensure the swift and reliable delivery of essential industrial equipment & machinery to Del Rey Partners’ global clients.

Del Rey has three US distribution and logistics centers that cover over 90% of the heavy industry in the United States, and strategic warehouses & logistics partners in Europe and Latin America.

Murkez Technologies is currently providing a wide range of services to clients across 3 continents. The company seamlessly integrates nearshore and global talent sourcing ensuring operational and cost efficiency across all business functions from core operations to back-office support. Murkez has partnered with companies in diverse industries, leading to an experienced team capable of swiftly delivering bespoke solutions in response to dynamic market conditions and evolving customer requirements.

Ahmad Mian, Chairman & CEO of Murkez Technologies, commented, “Murkez continues to contribute significant value to Del Rey’s rapid global growth and operational efficiency goals and we look forward to a progressive partnership.”

Andre Doerfer, Partner & Co-Owner at Del Rey, expressed, “We look forward to a successful partnership with Murkez Technologies, one that is mutually beneficial and aligned with our commitment to excellence in industrial solutions.”