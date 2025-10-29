Renault announces the return of the iconic Duster this Republic Day, the country’s OG SUV invites you to rethink SUV

Chandigarh; October 29th, 2025: Renault India, a wholly owned subsidiary of the French carmaker Renault Group, today officially announced that its much-awaited new SUV will proudly carry forward the legacy of the iconic nameplate – Duster.

Originally launched in India in 2012, the Renault Duster redefined the SUV landscape and pioneered a segment that today accounts for nearly one-fourth of the passenger vehicle market. The Duster is also going to be the first product to be launched under the brand’s International Game Plan 2027 in India. The car is a key pillar company’s India centric transformation strategy renault. rethink.

Speaking on the occasion, Stephane Deblaise, CEO Renault Group India said “Renault Duster is more than just a name – it’s a true legend. A symbol of adventure, reliability and innovation, its comeback shows our commitment to the Indian market and our desire to offer vehicles that meet the needs of our customers. New Renault Duster will rely on its iconic heritage while adopting a modern design, advanced technology and enhanced performance.”

The announcement marks a significant moment for Indian automotive enthusiasts, many of whom have long awaited the return of the beloved SUV. With close to 1.8 million customers globally and more than 200,000 happy owners in India, the Duster enjoys a cult following and remains one of the most successful SUVs in Renault’s global portfolio.

The icon will be unveiled on Republic Day – 26th January 2026. Until then, stay in the loop by joining the waiting program starting today.