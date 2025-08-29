Renowned Lyricist & Oscar Winner Celebrates BIG Green Ganesha with 92.7 BIG FM at Ashoka One Mall, Kukatpally

Hyderabad, 29th August 2025: The festive spirit came alive at Ashoka One Mall, Y-Junction, Kukatpally, as Tollywood’s celebrated Oscar-winning lyricist Chandrabose graced the BIG Green Ganesha celebrations hosted by 92.7 BIG FM.

Marking its 18th edition, 92.7 BIG FM’s flagship initiative BIG Green Ganesha made a grand comeback this year, blending festive fervor with the message of sustainability and eco-consciousness. The campaign once again encouraged devotees to adopt eco-friendly practices during the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

The week-long event will witness the enthusiastic participation from visitors who engage in a variety of activities including fun games, competitions, and interactive sessions — all aimed at spreading awareness about environmental conservation. The celebrations will further be elevated by the presence of popular celebrities and 92.7 BIG FM RJs, who will join the devotees in offering prayers and reinforce the importance of green celebrations.

The highlight of the evening was the appearance of Chandrabose, who offered prayers and shared their thoughts on the significance of celebrating festivals responsibly. The atmosphere turned even more vibrant when the guests joined the crowd, creating unforgettable festive memories for all present.