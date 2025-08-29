Greenlam Industries expands its retail footprint with the launch of Greenlam Shoppe Jyoti Enterprises in Howrah

India, 29th August 2025: Greenlam Industries, a leading player in the integrated substrate and surface solutions industry offering wide range of products to customers in over 120 countries, proudly announces the grand opening of Greenlam Shoppe – Jyoti Enterprises, an exclusive channel partner showroom. Located at Andul, Talpukur Dhar, Howrah, the new studio represents a strategic move to strengthen Greenlam’s retail footprint in West Bengal and enhance accessibility to its premium product range.

The new Greenlam Shoppe in Howrah offers a carefully curated selection of the brand’s best-in-class offerings, tailored to meet the diverse needs of homeowners, architects, and interior designers. On display is the 1.50MM Lexus Collection, known for its premium fluted laminates that add depth and dimension to surfaces. The showroom also features an extensive 1MM laminate range that includes distinctive textures such as Fawn, HD Gloss, Jupiter, Satin, Super Gloss, Synchro, and VRB, offering a mix of high-gloss, matte, and textured finishes for refined aesthetics. The showroom will also house GreenTouch, Greenlam’s 0.8MM laminate line that combines durability with elegant décor styles, making it ideal for high-use spaces. Rounding out the offering is Decoliner, a trusted range of liner laminates designed for the inner surfaces of furniture, ensuring both performance and economy.

What sets Jyoti Enterprises apart is its dedication to both luxury and durability, creating a one-stop destination for interior solutions. With a reputation for dealing in high-quality laminates, ply, and timber from globally renowned brands, the showroom offers products ideal for both contemporary and classic design aesthetics.

The showroom was inaugurated by Mr. Avadhesh Pandey, Proprietor of Jyoti Enterprises, in the presence of esteemed guests including architects, interior designers, and contractors. The event celebrated not just the opening of a showroom, but the beginning of new design possibilities for the region.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Anuj Sangal, Country Head – Greenlam Laminate & Allied at Greenlam Industries, said: “The launch of Greenlam Shoppe – Jyoti Enterprises marks another milestone in our journey to make world-class surface solutions more accessible. We are committed to empowering interior professionals with innovative products that blend performance with style, and this new studio will be a hub for that transformation.”

With this launch, Greenlam Industries continues to drive its commitment to quality, sustainability, and design leadership, bringing inspiring spaces to life across the country.