Rising LPG and Tomato Prices Push Up Veg and Non-Veg Thali Costs in April: Crisil Report

May 8 (BNP): A rise in LPG prices along with a sharp increase in tomato rates led to higher costs for both vegetarian and non-vegetarian thalis in April, according to a Crisil report.

The report observed that household food expenses were impacted by costlier cooking gas and seasonal spikes in vegetable prices, particularly tomatoes. These factors together contributed to an increase in the overall cost of preparing a standard home-cooked meal during the month.

Vegetarian thalis saw upward pressure mainly due to higher vegetable prices, with tomatoes playing a key role in driving costs. Non-vegetarian thalis also became more expensive, influenced by increased fuel expenses as well as costlier input ingredients.

Crisil noted that revisions in LPG prices had a direct effect on kitchen budgets across households, adding to the overall inflationary pressure on daily food consumption.

While prices of some other food items remained relatively stable, fluctuations in essential commodities continued to shape monthly spending patterns for consumers.

The report highlights how changes in fuel and food prices together influence household budgets, reflecting the sensitivity of everyday meal costs to broader inflation trends.