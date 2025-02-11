Samsung Bespoke AI WindFree AC Range ideal for all cooling needs of Modern Lifestyles

Gurugram, India 11th February 2025: Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics brand, has unveiled its 2025 range of Bespoke AI WindFree™ air conditioner lineup, crafted to meet the evolving needs of discerning Indian consumers. Featuring cutting-edge AI technology, energy-efficient performance, and seamless integration with modern living spaces, this range is designed to redefine cooling for Indian summers while elevating lifestyles.

Equipped with AI Fast & Comfort Cooling, these air conditioners deliver instant relief by rapidly lowering the room temperature and then transitioning to WindFree™ Cooling. This unique feature ensures a draft-free cooling experience that maintains optimal comfort while intelligently adapting to indoor and outdoor conditions. The system continuously learns user preferences and usage patterns to offer personalized cooling solutions, making it ideal for families navigating the unpredictable Indian climate.

The WindFree™ cooling technology, with its advanced micro air hole design, evenly disperses air to create a “Still Air” environment, ensuring effective cooling without uncomfortable drafts. This is complemented by the AI Energy Mode, which reduces energy consumption by analyzing real-time conditions and usage habits, delivering up to 30% savings while keeping homes comfortable even in peak summer months.

With SmartThings connectivity, users can effortlessly control and monitor their air conditioners through smartphones or voice assistants like Bixby, Alexa, and Google Home. Whether it is scheduling Welcome Cooling for a pleasant arrival home or tailoring cooling settings for individual spaces, these ACs ensure convenience and a seamless connected experience.

Today where space optimization and quiet operations are paramount, the advanced twin compressor design and Twin Tube Muffler significantly reduce noise and vibrations, creating a serene indoor environment. This makes the range particularly suitable for work-from-home setups, relaxing evenings, or restful nights. Designed to integrate effortlessly into modern lifestyles, they deliver not just comfort but a sense of sophistication, making them an essential addition to every home, combining sleek, customizable aesthetics with intelligent functionality.

These air conditioners are not only powerful cooling machines but also come with various features such as freeze wash, copper anti-bacterial filter, low energy consumption, and intelligent AI-enabled controls that adjust the cooling based on the room temperature to take the consumers’ experience a notch higher.

