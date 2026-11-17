Danvers, MA | Nov 17 — Samsung Medison shares the expansion of its ultrasound manufacturing building at its Hongcheon facility in Gangwon Special Self-Governing Province, South Korea. To support this business expansion and respond to future changes in market demand, Samsung Medison has increased its investment in manufacturing infrastructure with the aim of improving not only production capacity but also quality, production efficiency, manufacturing flexibility, and supply stability.

The newly constructed ultrasound manufacturing building has a total floor area of 14,548 square meters. It was designed to expand production and logistics space and optimize process flows, enabling flexible responses to changes in market demand and the product lineup. Automation of key processes and an integrated component production system have strengthened quality consistency, while significantly improving operational efficiency from component procurement through shipment. The new manufacturing building also incorporates high-efficiency temperature and humidity control equipment designed to reduce electricity consumption by up to 52% compared with existing equipment, taking both production expansion and energy efficiency into account.

With this expansion, Samsung Medison intends to develop its Hongcheon facility, the principal production site for its premium lineup, into a key global manufacturing hub for ultrasound systems. The company plans to further enhance manufacturing efficiency and quality competitiveness to respond flexibly to global market requirements. It also intends to create local employment opportunities and promote continued mutually beneficial development with the surrounding community through cooperation with Gangwon Special Self-Governing Province and Hongcheon County.

Samsung Medison has also strengthened its product competitiveness through its premium ultrasound diagnostic systems, the Z20 and R20, while expanding collaboration with leading healthcare institutions and medical professionals worldwide and increasing its presence in the premium market.