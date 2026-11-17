~The multi-platform campaign spotlights JOY’s Honey & Almonds Deep Nourishing Body Lotion through entertainment-led storytelling tailored to evolving content consumption habits across platforms~

TVC HAL Ki Tamannah – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zPeLyNnLVRI

DVC Honey Honey– https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UT4qRkIdfI4

Mumbai, 16, November, 2026 : Joy Personal Care, the Indian home-grown brand under the aegis of RSH Global, has launched two campaigns featuring Tamannaah, the face of its lotion and cream portfolio. Centred on its flagship Honey & Almonds Deep Nourishing Body Lotion, the multi-platform campaign brings together ‘HAL Ki Tamannaah’, a TVC, and ‘Honey Honey’, a digital video campaign, with storytelling tailored to content consumption habits across platforms.

Enriched with honey and 100% pure almond oil, JOY’s Honey & Almonds Deep Nourishing Body Lotion nourishes and softens the skin, particularly during winter, without the sticky after-feel. ‘HAL Ki Tamannaah’ adopts a playful, theatrical approach to product storytelling, personifying the lotion as a romantic hero and bringing it to life through versatile actor Piyush Mishra’s distinctive, earthy voiceover. The TVC follows the lotion’s playful journey from grocery bags to Tamannaah’s dressing table, blending humour with her energetic on-screen presence.

‘Honey Honey’, meanwhile, is an upbeat, music-and-dance-led DVC featuring a playful adaptation of the popular song ‘Julie Julie’. Through its playful song-led treatment, the campaign challenges conventional beauty stereotypes, conveying that enhancements such as fairness are not required to celebrate one’s natural beauty. The DVC also highlights the quintessential benefits of JOY’s Honey & Almonds Body Lotion, including no excess oil and no sticky residue. Celebrating women’s individuality and everyday confidence, the campaign will be extended through social media challenges and contests, encouraging consumers to participate and engage with the brand.

Sunil Agarwal, Founder & Chairman, Joy Personal Care (RSH Global), said, “As a mass-market brand, we have always focused on making quality skincare accessible and affordable for Indian consumers. Our Honey & Almonds Deep Nourishing Body Lotion combines the nourishing benefits of honey and almond oil to help keep skin soft and moisturised, particularly during harsh winters when skin tends to become dry, especially across North India. Through our association with Tamannaah and these multi-platform campaigns, we aim to strengthen the product’s appeal and connect with a wider audience.”

Poulomi Roy, Chief Marketing Officer, Joy Personal Care (RSH Global), said, “With ‘HAL Ki Tamannaah’ and ‘Honey Honey’, we wanted to bring our Honey & Almonds Body Lotion to life through engaging stories that connect with consumers in different ways. As content consumption habits evolve, our focus is on choosing formats that feel relevant to audiences while keeping the product at the heart of our communication. The planned social media challenges around ‘Honey Honey’ will further encourage participation and interaction.”

Talking about her association with the brand, Tamannaah said, “Collaborating with JOY has always been a wonderful experience. Shooting ‘Honey Honey’ was especially fun, with its music and dance bringing great energy to the set, while ‘HAL Ki Tamannaah’ offered a playful take on storytelling. I love how JOY’s ‘Beautiful by Nature’ philosophy celebrates individuality and encourages women to embrace who they are, and I’m happy to be part of this journey.”

The campaigns reinforce Joy Personal Care’s ‘Beautiful by Nature’ philosophy, which looks beyond conventional definitions of beauty and celebrates what makes every woman unique. Through its product-led communication across television and digital platforms, the brand continues to champion everyday skincare that combines nourishment, comfort and confidence.

About Joy Personal Care

Joy Personal Care, from the house of RSH Global, is an Indian skincare brand offering a diverse range of skin care products, including face washes, body lotions, face creams, shower gels, face serums, sunscreens, and more. Shah Rukh Khan has been the brand ambassador for JOY’s face wash range for the past two years.

The brand has also collaborated with renowned celebrities such as Sanya Malhotra, Medha Shankr, Mimi Chakraborty, Kriti Sanon, Anushka Sharma, Disha Patani, Bharti Singh, Mouni Roy, and Mithila Palkar.

Joy Personal Care has been an Associate Sponsor of Kolkata Knight Riders for the fifth consecutive year in the world’s biggest and most popular cricket league — IPL. The brand also has associations with Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants, further strengthening its presence across key cricketing arenas.