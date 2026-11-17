Nov 17

In an interview with MIT Technology Review’s Mat Honan, Arora argued that the focus on AI’s risks is overshadowing its potential benefits of the fast-moving technology.

“I find it strange that sometimes the leaders of frontier [large language models] want to come up here and talk about the dark side of AI. Every technology has a dark side,” Arora said at the event, adding that the negative narrative has “been driven by some of the people who should be espousing the benefits.”

Arora described AI as a “transformational technology” with “the potential of uplifting a huge amount of humanity” and “democratiz[ing] intelligence.”

“A villager sitting in India or anywhere in the world will have the ability to not just read 10 websites, but have them summarized and have the best intelligence available to them,” he said.

Arora also challenged concerns that growing domestic resistance to data center construction could slow innovation, arguing that constraints on computing capacity would instead accelerate efforts to make the technology more efficient.

“Scarcity breeds innovation,” Arora said. “If you say there’s only so many data centers that can be built, think about the amount of companies that are going to come back and say, wait, I’ve got this compression technology which makes tokens more efficient.”

But Arora also acknowledged that AI’s growing capabilities are inevitably also intensifying cybersecurity risks by making it easier to uncover vulnerabilities in software.

“All the bad software we’ve written for the last 50 years as humans, is now going to be found out,” he said, warning that as more vulnerabilities are discovered and exploited, the higher the risk of systems being forced offline as companies scramble to patch longstanding weaknesses.

“I don’t think there’s a panacea. I don’t think there’s a quick solve. I just think we’re gonna power through all of these and grind ourselves through them,” he said.

The leaders of the world’s most advanced AI companies are helping drive an “unnaturally negative” narrative around the technology, Palo Alto Networks CEO Nikesh Arora said at Semafor’s Silicon Valley & The World.