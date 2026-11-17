NOIDA / GREATER NOIDA, India – If you search for solar energy solutions, solar franchises, or commercial EPC in India today, one name is rapidly capturing the spotlight for breaking every old industry rule: Ugrasen Solar Energy Private Limited (://ugrasensolar.com). While legacy players lock entrepreneurs into hefty non-refundable fees and single-brand quotas, this Noida-headquartered disruptor has engineered an open-architecture clean energy movement designed to reach 2 GW of solar capacity by 2030.

Appreciated & Approved by the Directorate of Industries and Enterprise Promotion, UP

Underscoring its credibility and social impact, Ugrasen Solar Energy’s franchise model has been officially appreciated and approved by the Directorate of Industries and Enterprise Promotion, Uttar Pradesh—the nodal directorate executing the flagship CM Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan (CM Yuva Udyami Yojana). This endorsement enables young entrepreneurs in UP to avail government-backed loans to launch their own solar businesses, while the exact same zero-franchise-fee opportunity remains equally open to aspiring partners across every other state and district in India.

A Business That Outlives Subsidy Deadlines

Smart entrepreneurs look beyond short-term policy windows. Recognizing that government residential subsidies under PM Surya Ghar run until March 2027, Founder & CEO Pradeep Agnihotri built Ugrasen Solar as an all-weather, all-sector solar powerhouse. While proudly serving as an authorized Pan-India National Vendor for PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, the company powers every conceivable solar application across India—from rural flour mills (Atta Chakkis) and agricultural tubewells/water pumps to urban rooftops and heavy commercial-industrial plants. Wherever sunlight falls and power is needed, Ugrasen Solar delivers.

100% Capital-to-Inventory & Total Brand Sovereignty

At Ugrasen Solar, franchise fees are strictly ₹0. Every single rupee a partner invests converts directly into certified solar inventory—eliminating upfront financial risk. Even better, holding direct channel partner billing with Tata, Waaree, and Adani, Ugrasen Solar imposes zero brand lock-in. Partners supply whichever Tier-1 brand their customer prefers, backed by expert guidance from Ugrasen’s engineering desk.

10,000 Sq. Ft. Logistics Hub & April Lithium Battery Debut

Operating from its Sector 135, Noida corporate office and a massive 10,000 sq. ft. central warehouse in Ecotech 11, Greater Noida, the company deploys a dedicated workforce of site engineers and certified installers. Having already commissioned 2,000+ solar installations—including industrial plants up to 450 kW—Ugrasen Solar is now preparing for its next major leap: launching its proprietary, R&D-completed Lithium Battery line this April.

“We didn’t build a franchise network to collect fees; we built an ecosystem to create independent solar leaders,” says Pradeep Agnihotri, Founder & CEO. “Having the Directorate of Industries and Enterprise Promotion, UP appreciate and approve our franchise model under CM Yuva Udyami Yojana validates our mission. Today, around 30 partners who once struggled with small ventures or unemployment are earning ₹70,000 to ₹80,000 every month with us, and anyone across India can join us at zero franchise cost.”