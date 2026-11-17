Driven by its “Natural, Pure & Fresh” ethos, the new enterprise pairs certified organic imports from Australia and New Zealand with farm-direct sourcing, freeze-drying, and cold-chain infrastructure for indigenous Tamil Nadu produce.

Vedha Earth & Orchards Private Limited announced the launch of its operations from its headquarters at 5/47 Mariyamman Koil Street, Seelanaikenpatty, Salem. Established to engage in the global trade, import, export, processing, and distribution of premium edible oils, fresh produce, and natural food commodities, the company introduces a two-way farm-to-market model connecting premier Oceania organic standards with Tamil Nadu’s agricultural heartland.

Bringing Certified Australian and New Zealand Purity to Indian Consumers

Capitalizing on strengthened bilateral trade corridors—including expanded agricultural market access following the entry into force of the India–New Zealand Free Trade Agreement in October 2026—Vedha Earth & Orchards enters the domestic market with a curated portfolio of 100% organic and single-origin products imported directly from Australia and New Zealand. The flagship import lineup includes:

Premium Cold-Pressed Edible Oils: Pure organic avocado oil sourced from Australia and New Zealand, alongside Australian extra-virgin olive oil.

Pure organic avocado oil sourced from Australia and New Zealand, alongside Australian extra-virgin olive oil. Certified & Raw Natural Honey: Authentic New Zealand Mānuka honey and unprocessed Australian natural honey.

Authentic New Zealand Mānuka honey and unprocessed Australian natural honey. Imported Orchard Produce: Seasonal, farm-fresh Australian fruits alongside premium New Zealand apples and kiwifruit, handled through unbroken temperature-controlled logistics.

Empowering Local Farmers Through Direct Sourcing and Value Addition

Alongside its Australia and New Zealand import portfolio, Vedha Earth & Orchards is building a sustainable, farmer-first sourcing network across Salem and surrounding agricultural districts. By partnering directly with local growers, the company eliminates intermediary bottlenecks and adds value to indigenous crops—including turmeric, moringa powder, coconut oil, value-added coconut products, and regional fruits such as mangoes—preparing them for both discerning domestic buyers and international export markets.

Modernizing Post-Harvest Infrastructure with Cold Storage and Freeze-Drying

To ensure year-round availability and preserve peak nutritional integrity across both imported and domestic lines, Vedha Earth & Orchards is investing in modern post-harvest infrastructure anchored by three operational pillars:

Advanced Cold-Storage Warehousing: Multi-temperature storage facilities engineered to extend shelf life and maintain farm-gate freshness across perishable fruit and commodity lines.

Multi-temperature storage facilities engineered to extend shelf life and maintain farm-gate freshness across perishable fruit and commodity lines. Commercial Freeze-Drying Facilities: Nutrient-preserving dehydration technology that transforms seasonal fruits, moringa, and indigenous produce into high-value, export-ready ingredients without artificial preservatives.

Nutrient-preserving dehydration technology that transforms seasonal fruits, moringa, and indigenous produce into high-value, export-ready ingredients without artificial preservatives. Tech-Enabled Supply Chain Logistics: End-to-end traceability and streamlined distribution systems designed to minimize post-harvest losses and strengthen the local agricultural ecosystem.

“Our vision with Vedha Earth & Orchards is simple: deliver food that is genuinely natural, pure, and fresh while building lasting economic resilience for our farming communities,” said Sasikala Karuppannan, Founder and Director of Vedha Earth & Orchards Private Limited. “Whether we are bringing certified organic avocado oil, Mānuka honey, and orchard fruits from Australia and New Zealand to tables in India, or applying freeze-drying and cold-chain technology to take Salem’s mangoes, turmeric, and coconut products to the world, quality and sustainability sit at the center of every link in our supply chain.”

About Vedha Earth & Orchards Private Limited

Headquartered in Salem, Tamil Nadu, Vedha Earth & Orchards Private Limited is an integrated agri-trade, food processing, and distribution company specializing in organic edible oils, Mānuka and natural honey, fresh produce from Australia and New Zealand, and value-added indigenous Indian agricultural commodities. Through direct farmer partnerships, cold-storage infrastructure, and freeze-drying technology, the company serves both domestic retail consumers and international export markets.