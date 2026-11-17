Nov 17:

AI agents are nowhere near having the “context” to outperform skilled humans, Glean CEO Arvind Jain said Monday.

“When you deploy AI agents, and you actually point them to the right data and knowledge that they need to do their work, they still come and act more like Day 1 employees,” Jain told the editor-in-chief of The Verge, Nilay Patel, at Semafor’s Silicon Valley & The World. “That’s the gap that needs to close before we can come and talk about fancy things like job elimination.”

Jain, who co-founded the AI platform Glean in 2019, said “nobody’s anywhere close” to building AI systems capable of replacing experienced workers. Glean, he said, is meant to bring “tacit knowledge” and experience with a company to its internal AI systems, to combat that “Day 1 employee” problem.

Despite AI’s limitations, Jain also said companies are under “enormous pressure” to adopt it. That may be one reason, he said, for recent high-level technological disruptions, like the outages this week reported by banks and airlines.

“Sometimes businesses didn’t get time to actually set the right foundation” before rolling out AI tools, Jain said.

Jain also predicted a future in which around 90% of work can be done by open-source and non-frontier AI models, though the remaining “10% of the tasks will actually still consume the majority of your AI spend.”