Samsung to Consolidate Leadership in Mid-Premium Segment with Launch of Galaxy A55 5G, Galaxy A35 in India

Bangalore, India – March 21st, 2024 – Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics brand, today announced the launch of Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G with awesome innovations. The new A series devices have multiple flagship-like features including Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection, camera features enhanced by AI, and a tamper-resistant security solution, the Samsung Knox Vault, amongst many other new features.

“Galaxy A series has been the highest-selling smartphone series in India for the last two years, showcasing its immense popularity among India’s MZ consumers. The launch of Galaxy A55 5G & A35 5G reinforces our commitment to make flagship-like innovations accessible to all. Galaxy A55 5G & A35 5G will help us consolidate our leadership in the 5G smartphone segment and the fastest-growing mid-premium (INR 30,000-INR 50,000) segment in the country,” said Ghufran Alam, Senior Director, MX Business, Samsung India

Flagship-like Design and Durability: For the first time, Galaxy A55 5G gets a metal frame and Galaxy A35 5G gets a premium glass back. These phones are available in three trendy colours – Awesome Lilac, Awesome Ice blue and Awesome Navy, and are rated IP67, which means they can withstand up to 30 minutes in 1 meter of fresh water. They are also built to resist dust and sand.

With a 6.6-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Display and minimized bezels, the 120Hz refresh rate provides extremely smooth performance. These smartphones come with Flagship like durability with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection on the front and back



Flagship-like Camera Innovations: These new A series smartphones come with multiple innovative AI-enhanced camera features to take the user’s content game to the next level. These features include Photo Remaster, Image Clipper, and Object Eraser among many others. Galaxy A55 5G and A35 5G come with a 50 MP Triple camera with Nightography enhanced by AI Image Signal Processing (ISP) which produces stunning low-light images never seen before on A-Series.

Flagship level Security: Samsung Knox Vault Security comes for the first time in A-Series making Flagship level Security accessible to more people. The hardware-based security system offers comprehensive protection against both hardware and software attacks. It can help protect the most critical data on a device, including lock screen credentials, such as PIN codes, passwords, and patterns.

Best ever Performance: The all-new Exynos 1480 processor built on 4nm process technology powers the Galaxy A55 5G while the Galaxy A35 5G has been upgraded to the Exynos 1380 processor built on 5nm process technology. These power-packed phones come with several NPU, GPU, and CPU upgrades along with a 70%+ larger cooling chamber that ensures a smooth output whether you game or multi-task.

All these awesome enhancements coupled with the introduction of the 12GB RAM in Galaxy A55 5G, truly make this device a game changer in this price segment.

Awesome Experiences: Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G buyers will get access to Samsung Wallet, which is a mobile wallet solution that lets you carry your essentials conveniently and securely in your Galaxy device. Add your payment cards, digital ID, travel tickets, and more. These devices also have the hugely popular Voice Focus feature that lets users make and receive calls without worrying about ambient noise.

With Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G, Samsung will provide up to four generations of Android OS upgrades and five years of security updates, optimizing the lifecycle of the devices by keeping them equipped with all the latest Galaxy and Android features.

Memory Variants, Price, Availability and Offers

Product Storage Variant Price* Galaxy A55 5G 8GB+128GB INR 36999 8GB+256GB INR 39999 12GB+256GB INR 42999 Galaxy A35 5G 8GB+128GB INR 27999 8GB+256GB INR 30999

*All prices inclusive of Bank cashback of INR 3000 on HDFC, OneCard, IDFC First Bank cards along with 6 month No Cost EMI Option. Alternatively, customers can own the Galaxy A55 5G at just INR 1792 per month and the Galaxy A35 at just INR 1723 per month through Samsung Finance+ and all leading NBFC partners.

Other Offers:

Samsung Wallet : Get an Amazon voucher worth INR 250 on the 1st successful Tap & Pay transaction

Get an Amazon voucher worth INR 250 on the 1st successful Tap & Pay transaction YouTube Premium : 2 Months Free (until April 1, 2025)

2 Months Free (until April 1, 2025) Microsoft 365 : Microsoft 365 Basic + 6 months of Cloud storage (up to 100GB, offer redemption to be done before June 30, 2024)

Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G are available for purchase across Samsung exclusive and partner stores, Samsung.com, and other online platforms.