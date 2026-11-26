A Premier Furniture and Supply Chain Enterprise Specialising in Batch-Manufactured Fire-Resistant Doors for Commercial and Residential Projects

KSHITIZ SHARMA PROFESSIONAL CORPORATION PRIVATE LIMITED, operating under the brand Interspace Retail, is setting a reliable benchmark in architectural safety and supply chain execution through the batch manufacturing, supply, and installation of high-quality fire-rated doors. Built to meet the demanding safety standards of both commercial and residential developments, Interspace Retail combines customised production with disciplined quality control and timely delivery.

As modern building projects place greater emphasis on fire safety compliance and structural durability, developers, contractors, and property owners require fire-resistant doors tailored to exact project specifications. Interspace Retail addresses this need by treating every door specification as unique—delivering precision-built solutions produced at scale.

Customised Batch Manufacturing for Commercial and Residential Spaces

Interspace Retail focuses on high-volume production runs, manufacturing fire-rated doors in batches of hundreds to support large-scale commercial complexes, institutional buildings, and residential developments. Each order is engineered to match the specific functional and architectural requirements of the client.

To maintain production efficiency and dedicated manufacturing standards, the company operates on a minimum order quantity (MOQ) of 50 to 100 units per approved order, ensuring consistency across every batch.

Streamlined Sample-to-Production Workflow

Interspace Retail follows a clear, structured order process designed to give clients full confidence before mass manufacturing begins:

Design Sample Approval: Before full-scale manufacturing commences, Interspace Retail provides a dedicated design sample tailored to the client’s project specifications for review and sign-off.

Batch Production: Once the sample is approved and the minimum order requirement of 50–100 units is confirmed, the order moves seamlessly into batch production.

Pre-Dispatch Quality Inspection: Every door undergoes thorough defect checks prior to dispatch to ensure structural integrity, finish quality, and smooth handover.

Integrated Manufacturing, Supply, and Installation

Beyond manufacturing, KSHITIZ SHARMA PROFESSIONAL CORPORATION PRIVATE LIMITED supports clients across the complete delivery lifecycle. One core pillar of the business focuses on precision manufacturing, while the second pillar handles dedicated supply and on-site installation.

Once the finished doors are inspected and accepted, Interspace Retail prioritises punctual dispatch and coordinated logistics so projects stay on schedule from factory floor to final installation.

About KSHITIZ SHARMA PROFESSIONAL CORPORATION PRIVATE LIMITED

KSHITIZ SHARMA PROFESSIONAL CORPORATION PRIVATE LIMITED is a furniture and supply chain company operating under the brand Interspace Retail. Specialising in custom-built, batch-produced fire-rated doors, the company serves commercial and residential projects with an integrated model covering sample design, volume manufacturing, strict quality assurance, supply, and installation.

Business Contact Information

Company Name: KSHITIZ SHARMA PROFESSIONAL CORPORATION PRIVATE LIMITED

Brand Name: Interspace Retail

Core Offerings: Custom Fire-Rated Doors (Manufacturing, Supply & Installation)

Order Capacity: Batch Production (Minimum Order Quantity: 50–100 Units)

Interspace Retail – Precision-Built Fire Protection, Delivered on Schedule.