NEWTOWN, Wales, Nov 26 — CellPath, a StatLab company, welcomed Rhun ap Iorwerth, the First Minister for Wales, to its Newtown headquarters for a visit highlighting investment in manufacturing and local job creation supporting cancer diagnostics worldwide.

CellPath manufactures pathology consumables and equipment used by NHS laboratories and healthcare organisations worldwide as part of the broader StatLab organisation. They specialise in injection moulding, including in-house R&D capabilities, producing a wide range of products including tissue cassettes, reagents, stains, and prefills. These products support pathologists and biomedical scientists in delivering accurate, timely diagnoses that help inform patient treatment.

During a tour of the site, the First Minister saw specialist pathology equipment and consumables manufactured in Newtown, and met members of the local workforce. He commented, “As a government, we want to see businesses that invest in innovation, productivity and skills flourish. Companies like CellPath show how Welsh expertise can create high-value employment by developing products used across the UK and the world.”

Discussions focused on the expansion of CellPath’s facilities and manufacturing capabilities, the benefits for local employment and skills, and opportunities for further growth.

Lindon Hett, Managing Director of CellPath, said, “We were delighted to welcome the First Minister to Newtown and showcase our team’s expertise. We are proud of our Welsh manufacturing heritage and the role our products play in supporting cancer diagnosis far beyond Wales.

“Our investment in facilities and capabilities reflects our commitment to local jobs, skills and the community. Since becoming part of StatLab, our team in Newtown has been able to contribute to a much broader global pathology organisation, extending the reach and impact of the work we do every day here in Mid-Wales. “

The visit highlighted how specialist manufacturing expertise in mid-Wales contributes to a global pathology network, while reinforcing the importance of continued investment in local skills and manufacturing capabilities.