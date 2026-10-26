Sensex, Nifty Fall in Early Trade as Oil Prices and Global Uncertainty Weigh on Markets

MUMBAI, October 26, 2026: Indian equity benchmarks traded lower on Monday, with the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 coming under pressure as elevated crude oil prices, geopolitical tensions in West Asia and uncertainty over the US Federal Reserve’s interest-rate outlook weighed on investor sentiment.

The Nifty 50 declined 0.5% to 22,485.65, while the Sensex dropped 0.46% to 72,783.15, according to Reuters market data. Losses were widespread, with 12 of 16 major sectoral indices trading lower, till the report is filed.

Information technology stocks led the sectoral weakness, with Infosys falling after lowering its annual revenue growth forecast amid subdued demand in North America. Mid-cap and small-cap shares also faced selling pressure.

Crude oil prices remained a major concern for investors, as persistent tensions in the Middle East raised fears of supply disruptions, higher import costs and renewed inflationary pressure. Foreign portfolio investor outflows have added to the challenges facing domestic equities.

Investors are also monitoring quarterly corporate earnings and the US Federal Reserve’s upcoming policy decision for further direction. Market participants are likely to remain cautious as global developments and movements in crude oil prices influence trading sentiment.

Note: The index levels cited above are reported market levels, not confirmed closing figures. Market prices fluctuate throughout the trading session.