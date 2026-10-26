Rising Living Costs Fuel Protest Wave Across France and Europe

PARIS, October 26, 2026: France and several other European countries are witnessing a fresh wave of demonstrations as citizens voice growing frustration over rising living expenses, housing shortages, strained public services and concerns about government policies.

In France, protests that began with students demanding improved educational facilities and greater school funding have broadened into a nationwide movement involving workers, trade unions and cost-of-living campaigners. Demonstrations held on October 24 drew approximately 410,000 participants nationwide, according to figures released by the French Interior Ministry. Clashes occurred in several cities despite a substantial security deployment.

The unrest has also spread to other parts of Europe, although the issues vary by country. Italy has experienced demonstrations over wages, employment and public services, while housing affordability remains a major concern for protesters in Spain and Portugal. Belgium has also witnessed unrest amid opposition to government policies and deteriorating social conditions.

In France, protesters and trade unions are preparing further demonstrations on October 31, followed by a nationwide strike planned for November 5. The proposed action is expected to focus on wages, employment, public services and the rising cost of living.

The growing demonstrations present a challenge for European governments seeking to balance public spending, economic pressures and demands for improved living standards. Whether negotiations and policy measures can ease public frustration remains uncertain, as campaigners continue to press for concrete responses to their concerns.