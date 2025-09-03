Short form learning platform Seekho secures twenty-eight million dollars funding in Series B led by Bessemer Venture Partners.

3rd September, Bengaluru: Seekho today announced that it has secured $28 million in Series B funding led by Bessemer Venture Partners, with participation from Goodwater Capital and existing investors Lightspeed Venture Partners and Elevation Capital.

Founded in 2020 by Rohit Choudhary, Keertay Agarwal and Yash Banwani, Seekho provides bite-sized, curated, vernacular learning content for Bharat. This content, delivered in 3-5 minute videos, focuses on practical knowledge for career and self-growth. Examples include guidance on availing digital services, growing an Instagram/YouTube presence, improving business operations, language learning, self-help, and many more.

The funds will be used to build new experiences through new content formats and to leverage AI-first solutions.

Seekho’s unique advantage comes from its customer centricity and from catering to the heterogenous needs of its users. Unlike a Youtube or Instagram, Seekho’s content is focused on uplifting its consumers – From a real estate agent scaling inbound leads for his business through Meta, to a sales executive remaining up to date on new technologies, to someone having facilitated proper Aadhar linkage for their entire extended family – Seekho is making a difference to Indians across geographies. While many content platforms provide entertainment, Seekho is the one of the few that educates and provides an avenue for personal and career growth in an effective and actionable manner.

Rohit Choudhary, Founder, said “At Seekho, our mission is to make learning fun and easy for everyone regardless of language, location or background. We believe learning should be relevant, bite-sized, and accessible in the palm of your hand. With Bessemer joining us on this journey, we’re excited to build a category-defining product that puts ‘Edutainment on Tap’ for the next 500 million Indians. This funding will accelerate our vision of making learning as seamless as scrolling a feed – but with impact that lasts a lifetime.”

Seekho currently has 25 million monthly active users, demonstrating a 60% quarter-over-quarter growth. The platform’s growth is further accelerated by two tailwinds. First, the willingness of Indian consumers to pay for content as disposable income increases as the economy grows. Second, the rise of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) autopay which has opened up 800M Indians to the subscription economy, which till only a few years ago was limited only to the 20-30 million credit card users in India. As a result, subscription revenues have gone from near-negligible levels 5 years ago to a $2.5 billion pool today. Seekho is still early in its journey and has the opportunity to capture a significant portion of this figure.