Silver Reclaims Key Support as 2026 Begins, Volatility Set to Stay Elevated

Today’s market analysis on behalf of Ahmad Assiri Research Strategist at Pepperstone

At the very start of the new year 2026, silver trades on a strong footing rising more than 4% and regaining ground from the nearby $ 70 – 71 support range. The rebound has already clawed back nearly half of the previous session’s sell off and standing at the very exact price level a week ago, highlighting that dip buying interest remains active despite the recent volatility. From here, near term direction will be dictated by broader sentiment and how it feeds through on shorter timeframes as more and more market participants getting back to their desks providing liquidity and depth. High volatility, however, looks almost certain in the session ahead.

Traders attention is firmly on key technical levels. The $70 – 71 area stands out as an important reference for upside rebounds. That said, prices remain well above moving average reflecting the speed and intensity of the recent advance, and suggesting momentum is still constructive, but intraday swings are likely to remain elevated short term, making risk management more important than ever in the silver market.