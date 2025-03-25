SmartBear Announced as Finalist for Atlassian Partner of the Year 2024 – 2025 World Class Software Development Apps

SOMERVILLE, Mass.– Mar. 25, 2025 – SmartBear, a leading provider of software quality and visibility solutions, has been named a finalist for the Atlassian Partner of the Year 2024 – 2025 in the World Class Software Development Apps category. This recognition highlights its exceptional contributions to Atlassian customers throughout 2024, including efforts in driving innovation, delivering outstanding solutions, and fostering customer success.

“These awards allow us to highlight those clever innovations that continue to come from our Partners year after year, and 2024 was no different; in fact, it was truly exceptional,” noted Keran McKenzie, Head of Atlassian Ecosystem & Marketplace. “Each Partner nomination we received and finalist chosen showed continued dedication to delivering the best apps that the Atlassian Marketplace has to offer to our customers. I’m humbled and excited to share the work of our top partners across these categories, all who are pushing the boundaries of what customers can do with Atlassian tools – with the help of Atlassian Marketplace apps.”

In 2024, SmartBear’s Zephyr test management and automation solutions, featuring SmartBear HaloAI, made test automation accessible to teams of all technical backgrounds through the release of no-code automation. These innovations have helped customers reduce manual testing time by up to 60% and accelerate release cycles. SmartBear’s commitment to innovation is further demonstrated through successful customer stories, strategic partnerships, and initiatives like the Automation All-Stars Program, which have collectively driven significant adoption and success.