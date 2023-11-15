SOCIAL introduces new cloud kitchen brand, Aflatoon, bringing North Indian cuisine with a twist

NEW DELHI, November 15, 2023: Impresario Entertainment & Hospitality Pvt. Ltd., a leading player in India’s F&B sector, behind trailblazer brands such as SOCIAL, Smoke House Deli and BOSS Burger is excited to introduce its latest cloud kitchen offering Aflatoon ahead of the festive season. Living up to the quirky name, Aflatoon promises to deliver a rich gourmet experience inside the comfort of one’s home by offering delicious North Indian cuisine, with a twist!

Inspired by the love and essence of North India, the Aflatoon experience has been curated where familiarity meets surprise, and classics are transformed into creations that astonish and delight the senses. Unlike other dishes, the Aflatoon experience is extraordinary. It’s an explosion of flavours, and a quirky adventure that takes you on a thrilling journey through culinary wonders.

The Aflatoon experience begins with its packaging, through vivid colours and creativity that mirror explosive flavours almost like fireworks. Unpack a flavourful surprise with the Aflatoon packaging, a perfectly memorable display of the colourful and psychedelic art from the past. The signature square boxes are not just good looking but also collectable treasures, including glass jars, and reusable copper tins. Each piece reflects the brand‘s essence: opulent, fun, and truly memorable.

Aflatoon’s food brings a taste of luxury to one’s palette whilst capturing the joy of sharing meals with loved ones in the comfort of their homes. Unique delights like the Kale and Palak Patta Chaat, include Kale and Palak Fritters, Quinoa, Orange, Pomegranate, and Dal Moth, with Mint Chutney, Saunth and Yoghurt. Not to forget the Paneer Makhanwala and Butter Chicken in three avatars – Creamy AF, Spicy, and Truffled. Aflatoon by SOCIAL ensures a delightful experience for even the most selective taste buds.

The menu also includes unique dishes like Balsamic Beetroot & Papdi Chaat, Angoori Golgappe, Lemongrass Pesto Prawns, 6-chilli Kadai Paneer, Aflatoon Wok Chicken comprising Chicken Tossed With Rainbow Peppers, which is served With Chilli-Mint Chutney, Laccha Onion, And Green Chilli along with other truly twisted North Indian delicacies.

Divya Aggarwal, Chief Growth Officer, Impresario Entertainment & Hospitality Pvt. Ltd., shares, “Creating Aflatoon was a journey of passion and innovation. We wanted to seize the soul of North Indian flavours while surprising diners with unpredictable twists. We’re thrilled to bring this experience with foodies across the nation and we are sure that people will love this.” The vision is to weave Aflatoon into the fabric of every group gathering over fun and food, redefining how North Indian cuisine is perceived and consumed by foodie Indians. Shamsul Wahid, Group Executive Chef at Impresario Entertainment & Hospitality Pvt. Ltd. and the culinary mastermind behind Aflatoon,can hardly contain his excitement. He states, “Through Aflatoon, we aim to capture the true essence of North Indian flavours sprinkled with a twist of surprise. Backed by over two decades of collective experience, Aflatoon is our effort towards creating a memorable meal, where every morsel is an ode to North Indian flavours coupled with luxurious experience, all within the comfort of our patrons’ homes.”

Aflatoon is now available for home delivery exclusively through Zomato, from 11 AM to 11:30 PM, from Monday through Sunday. Currently, the brand is only serving in the regions of Delhi NCR and is gradually being rolled out to other regions across India.