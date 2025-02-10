SOCIAL Secures a Delightful Valentine’s with a Retro Touch in Collaboration with Nestlé KITKAT

India, 10 February 2025: This Valentine’s season, SOCIAL is set to bring back the charm of Old School Love with a retro-themed celebration from February 10th to 23rd across all outlets. In today’s fast-paced world, where digital conversations and instant connections dominate,

the idea of old-school romance—handwritten notes, long conversations, and thoughtful gestures—is becoming aspirational. SOCIAL is bringing this nostalgia to life with themed décor, and a special dessert menu in collaboration with Nestlé KITKAT, creating the

perfect setting for people to celebrate love in its purest form.

Made with KITKAT® Menu

To make the celebration sweeter, guests can indulge in exclusive Made with KITKAT® desserts and shakes, including

Crazy Cookies & Cream Affair, where cookies ‘Made with KITKAT’ mingle with chocolate mousse, berry compote, chocolate sauce, and a swirl of whipped cream. The

Sizzling Sweetheart Brownie brings together a warm brownie, cold ice cream, gooey chocolate, zesty pineapple, and a crunchy twist with KITKAT.

Banoffee Bae takes the classic pie to the next level with silky caramel, chocolatey KITKAT, and a cloud of whipped cream.

Cupid’s Chocolate Bowl is pure indulgence, featuring chocolate sponge soaked in dark and white chocolate, topped with caramel drizzle, KITKAT®bits, and pistachio crumble. For a playful treat, the

Silly Sweet Mess layers chocolate mousse, whipped cream, KITKAT, berries, orange, grapes, and cookie crumbs for a perfectly chaotic bite. Wash it all down with the

Chill Choco Melt, a luscious chocolate shake, or the Berry Chatty Burst, a smooth and creamy strawberry shake bursting with fruity goodness.

Décor & Drnks

Adding to the Valentine’s charm, SOCIAL outlets will be decked up in the season’s vibe, setting the perfect mood for

you and your loved ones. And since February 14th falls on a Friday, SOCIAL is turning up the nostalgia with a special Retro Night, featuring classic love anthems from the golden decades to set the perfect vibes across SOCIAL outlets in India.

SOCIAL has also introduced two select cocktails, love-struck in nature, to set the Valentine’s vibe just right.

Flaming Heart ignites passion with its bold and fiery essence, ensuring the spark never fades. Meanwhile,

Sinfully Yours tempts with a dangerously delicious mix, bringing just the right touch of mischief to every sip. The brand is also encouraging its guests to double up on drinks and double down on love with exciting offers such as 1+1 on select drinks

and 2+2 on beers all day, every day during the campaign period.

Divya Aggarwal, Chief Growth Officer at Impresario Entertainment & Hospitality Pvt Ltd said,

“Valentine’s at SOCIAL this year is all about reviving the magic of old-school love—when romance was about late-night calls, love letters, and sharing desserts. In

a time where swipes and DMs define connections, Millennials and Gen Z are longing for something more real, more intentional. This year, we’re bringing back that nostalgia with retro beats, cozy vibes, and indulgent Nestlé KITKAT desserts—creating a space where

love isn’t rushed, but felt, celebrated, and truly lived the way it was meant to be.”

Saurabh Makhija, Director – Nestlé Professional said, “Our partnership with SOCIAL is all about celebrating our love for KITKAT and creating more opportunities to enjoy our offerings out-of-home. By curating a unique selection of treats ‘Made with KITKAT’, we are offering our consumers a chance to savour and share not just one, but a variety of delicious desserts. We are confident that these playful twists on classic favourites will bring joy and create unforgettable moments for everyone who joins in the celebration. We’ve loved working together to make this collaboration a delicious break!”

Events:

SOCIAL is also bringing people together with a series of exciting community events across its outlets in India. From V-Day themed markets featuring unique finds to dance socials that get hearts racing, there’s something for everyone. Guests can enjoy cozy movie nights, test their love for cinema with RomCom trivia nights, or meet like-minded people at dating mixers designed to spark new connections. For the creatively inclined, couples’ art workshops offer a fun way to bond over brushstrokes and colors. Whether single, taken, or somewhere in between, SOCIAL’s community-driven celebrations promise a vibrant and inclusive Valentine’s experience.

SOCIAL is curating unique experiences at select outlets offering guests more than just a celebration—it’s a chance to

relive the magic of timeless romance. The brand has partnered like Solitario, Aditya Birla Capital Digital, and Bold Care to enhance guest experience with interactive and fun activities, making this Valentine’s season even more special.

This Valentine’s, SOCIAL invites guests to step into a world of nostalgia, indulge in decadent KITKAT®desserts, and enjoy the timeless charm of classic love songs. With a throwback playlist, festive décor, and a specially curated menu, the celebration is designed to capture the essence of old-school romance. Whether marking the occasion with a partner, friends, or simply savoring the moment, guests can embrace the retro vibe and make this Valentine’s one to remember at SOCIAL. For those who prefer to celebrate at home, the special menu is also available for delivery, bringing the romance straight to their doorstep.