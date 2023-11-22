SOLIDAL Elevates Architectural Building Envelop Solutions with Launch of PMP U Series in North America & MENA Region

Sydney, Australia, November 22, 2023 — Leading Manufacturer Introduces Cutting-Edge Large-Format Corrugated Architectural Screens, in Unlimited perforation options, providing energy savings for buildings, whilst offering unique façade aesthetics.

SOLIDAL, a renowned manufacturer in architectural building envelop systems, is proud to announce the launch of their latest product range, the PMP U Series to North America and the MENA Region.

The PMP U Series represents a paradigm shift in modern architectural cladding and building envelopes. With emphasis on large-format corrugated screens with minimal sub-framing, using ECO2 low-carbon Aluminium.

As an industry leader, SOLIDAL continues to push the boundaries of modern architectural design with the introduction of their PMP U Series. With meticulous attention to detail and cutting-edge design, the PMP U Series offers unique aesthetics in unlimited perforations, allowing natural lighting into the building, whilst providing shading, creating energy cost savings for the building.

“The PMP U Series is an incredible addition to our product portfolio. Since its soft launch in our local Australian markets, it has been quite popular among the leading architects,” expresses Joshua Turco, Director at SOLIDAL. It has the potential to revolutionise architectural design and contribute to our commitment to excellence, suitability and innovation.”

“We have invested heavily in designing our proprietary metal press machines that now give a unique shape to the metal cladding which was not possible earlier. The launch of PMP Series in North America and MENA region is remarkable milestone for Solidal and our vision of pushing boundaries and achieving architectural brilliance,” Joshua further adds.

Building on the success of the PMP U Series, which has been selected by esteemed architects for iconic projects like the Parramatta Aquatic Center in Australia, SOLIDAL continues to shape the landscape of architectural design in the new global markets. The popularity of the PMP U Series in Australia is a testament to SOLIDAL’s dedication to innovation and delivering exceptional building envelop solutions.

In line with their expansion plans, SOLIDAL is actively seeking representation in key markets, particularly North America and the Middle East. By forging dynamic partnerships and alliances, SOLIDAL aims to introduce their innovative solutions to a wider audience. This presents a valuable opportunity for entities interested in becoming part of the architectural revolution led by SOLIDAL.

“We invite passionate and dynamic partners who share our vision to join us in this journey,” says Mohit Kukreja, PR & Corporate Communication Manager at SOLIDAL. “Together, we can create architectural marvels and redefine the possibilities in our industry.”