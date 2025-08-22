South Indian Bank launches ‘SIB Gold Xpress’, offering instant loans of up to 90% of gold value

Chennai, 22.08.2025: South Indian Bank has announced the launch of its new gold loan product, SIB Gold Xpress, designed to offer customers quick and convenient access to credit. With this scheme, borrowers can unlock up to 90% of their gold’s value, availing loans ranging from ₹25,000 to ₹25 lakh with flexible tenure of up to three years.

Targeted at MSMEs, non-MSMEs, and small businesses, the product enables customers to fund business expansion, working capital needs, or personal ventures with ease. The loan comes with zero hidden costs, ensuring complete transparency for borrowers.

“With SIB Gold Xpress, South Indian Bank strengthens its gold loan portfolio, positioning itself as a trusted partner for customers seeking instant capital backed by their gold. Designed as a fast, flexible, and transparent financial solution, the product offers up to 90% of gold value with minimal documentation and no hidden costs. This reflects our commitment to deliver innovative, customer-centric banking solutions with speed and trust.” said Mr. Sanchay Kumar Sinha, Chief General Manager & Head – Retail Assets, South Indian Bank.

The eligibility process for SIB Gold Xpress is simple, hassle-free and the whole end-to-end process can be completed digitally, allowing even new-to-credit customers to avail loans through basic checks. Customers can pledge their jewellery with complete safety assurance and benefit from South Indian Bank’s PAN India network.