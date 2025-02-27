South Indian Bank Launches “SIB QUICKPL” – A Fully Digital Personal Loan Platform

Kochi, 28 February 2025: In a move to make personal financing faster and more accessible, South Indian Bank (SIB) has launched “SIB QUICKPL”, an in-house Digital Personal Loan platform designed exclusively for new customers. The innovative platform enables both salaried and self-employed individuals with good credit profiles to avail unsecured personal loans through a fully digital, paperless process in just 10 minutes, and the money gets credited to a Savings account with any bank in India.

South Indian Bank has been offering Pre-approved personal loans to its existing customers through digital channels, which could be availed in less than a minute, since 2019. This time, SIB has leveraged the digital infrastructure of the country to develop a seamless platform to serve the customers’ needs. With “SIB QUICKPL”, securing a personal loan is now as simple as a few clicks. Customers can visit SIB website and log in to the portal — https://pl.southindianbank.com/quickpl/login to apply for and avail the loan in as quick as 10 minutes. The entire process is fully digital and paperless, with no requirement for document uploads, as it leverages the Account Aggregator framework and integrates directly with the Income Tax portal for seamless verification.