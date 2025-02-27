Twinkle Khanna’s Literary Soiree: An evening of Conversation and Inspiration at Raffles Udaipur

27 February 2025: Raffles Udaipur, perched on a private island in the tranquil Udai Sagar lake, hosted an unforgettable evening on February 17th, 2025, as Indian Author and Columnist Twinkle Khanna illuminated the iconic Writers Bar for a captivating book reading session. The event was a celebration of literature, life, and the wisdom that comes with it.

As the guests arrived at The Great Hall, they were warmly escorted to the Writers Bar, an intimate space brimming with sophistication and charm. The venue, bathed in soft ambient lighting and colonial-inspired design, set the stage for a truly magical evening.

Guests were immediately captivated by the serene atmosphere as live acoustic music and a talented violinist filled the air, creating the perfect backdrop for the literary gathering.

The evening began with an engaging conversation between Twinkle Khanna and Shraddha Murdia, the evening’s moderator who guided the discussion on life, books, and the challenges of parenting in today’s world. “Parenting, just like writing, is a journey. It’s about learning, evolving, and adapting,” said Twinkle Khanna, sharing her reflections on her book and the modern challenges faced by parents.

Following their thought-provoking conversation, Twinkle Khanna took the stage to read excerpts from her book,

Welcome to Paradise. As her words flowed, the audience was transported into the vibrant world of her writing. After the reading, the guests had the rare opportunity to engage with Twinkle in a lively Q&A session, diving deeper into the inspiration behind her stories.

“Being here with such an engaged audience feels like a beautiful exchange of ideas,” Twinkle Khanna shared, expressing her joy in connecting with readers.

The evening also featured an exclusive book signing session, where guests received signed copies of Welcome to Paradise, making the occasion even more memorable. “It’s truly a privilege to host an evening like this, and I feel incredibly grateful to be surrounded by such inspiring voices. Tonight’s conversation about parenting in modern times is a reminder of how much we can learn from one another, and I’m honored to be moderating this discussion with Twinkle Khanna at the Writer’s Bar in Raffles Udaipur,” said Shraddha Murdia.

As the evening unfolded, guests savored a delightful hi-tea spread, fostering meaningful conversations and connections among fellow literature lovers. The Writers Bar, with its intimate library and over 3,000 books lining its shelves, provided the perfect backdrop for the event, blending old-world charm with contemporary literary brilliance.

“At Raffles Udaipur, we take great pride in curating experiences that celebrate culture, creativity, and meaningful conversations. Hosting Twinkle Khanna for this literary soiree was truly special, as her insights and storytelling added to the enchanting spirit of the Writers Bar. Evenings like these reaffirm our commitment to providing a space where literature and refined hospitality come together in perfect harmony,” said Mr. Rajesh Namby, General Manager of Raffles Udaipur.

An enchanting evening that resonated with warmth, insight, and literary joy, An Evening of Grace with Twinkle Khanna was an event to remember. The night left guests reflecting on the stories shared, eager to return for the next chapter in Raffles Udaipur’s legacy of literary excellence.