Soverli Raises $2.6M Pre-Seed to Bring Secure and Convenient Digital Freedom to Every Smartphone

Zurich, Switzerland — Dec 15: Digital sovereignty is rapidly becoming one of Europe’s defining geopolitical priorities, driving billions in investment across sovereign cloud, AI, national networks, and next-generation sovereign communication. Despite the scale of these efforts, smartphones remain the last unclaimed frontier of digital sovereignty. These devices — now central to nearly everyone’s daily life and relied upon by governments, emergency services, and critical industries — are still un-auditable Android and iOS black boxes. This not only undermines sovereignty but creates systemic fragility: a single faulty update (as seen in the CrowdStrike global outage) or hidden kill switch can take hundreds of millions of devices offline, raising serious questions about the suitability of these devices for mission-critical infrastructure. Even for individuals seeking more control, the only option today is to abandon everyday convenience to run an alternative operating system — a trade-off few can realistically make.

Soverli, a cybersecurity company, has raised USD 2.6 million in pre-seed funding to introduce a sovereign smartphone architecture that, crucially, works alongside Android and iOS. This makes true mobile sovereignty accessible to every OEM, enterprise, government, and consumer. The pre-seed round was led by Founderful, with participation from the ETH Zurich Foundation, Venture Kick, and leading figures in cybersecurity, adding strong validation from experts in high-assurance systems and trusted computing.

Developed over more than four years of research at ETH Zurich, Soverli’s patent-pending methodology enables multiple operating systems (OS) to run in isolation – simultaneously – on a single device. This effectively turns every commercial phone into sovereign infrastructure. For the first time, a fully sovereign, customizable, and auditable OS can run in parallel to Android — on any smartphone, with zero trade-offs: users keep the full Android experience on one OS and can switch to the sovereign OS in milliseconds at the press of a button.

As a showcase of what this can enable, Soverli demonstrated Signal running inside its bespoke sovereign OS: by reducing the attack surface by 500× and isolating the app from Android entirely, Signal’s messages remain confidential even if Android is malicious or compromised with spyware. And because Soverli requires no hardware modifications, this level of protection works on today’s commercial smartphones without impacting what people can do with them.

Soverli’s relevance has grown as Europe and other regions race to strengthen digital sovereignty and ensure business continuity for governments, mission-critical personnel, and essential industries. Today’s secure-phone solutions force a tradeoff between security and usability as they remove features, restrict apps, or require users to reboot between operating systems. Soverli eliminates that compromise entirely, delivering sovereign-grade security without sacrificing usability.

“Availability is mission-critical, yet organizations still rely on operating systems they cannot control or audit,” said Ivan Puddu, co-founder and CEO of Soverli. “We built a fully-auditable smartphone sovereign layer that stays operational even when Android is compromised. It’s a paradigm shift: instead of hoping the OS never breaks, Soverli guarantees continuity if it does, without forcing users to give up the modern smartphone experience they expect.”

Soverli’s early prototypes, developed at ETH, quickly drew the attention of governments, public-sector stakeholders, and enterprises seeking stronger operational safety and business continuity without forcing users onto locked-down smartphones. Interest surged further when European smartphone manufacturers and integrators recognized the strategic potential of the technology. That momentum made the spin-out inevitable, leading the team to build Soverli as an independent company.

The first application is built for mission-critical communication. Public sector pilots are underway with organizations responsible for emergency response and critical infrastructure, where high availability is essential. If Android fails because of a misconfiguration or attack, as seen recently with large-scale outages triggered by software updates, Soverli’s enabled isolated environment keeps running on its own dedicated software stack. This allows communication and essential workflows to remain operational, which is vital for teams such as police officers, firefighters, EMTs, and other first responders. The same architecture protects journalists and human rights workers by allowing secure messaging apps to run inside an isolated environment that attackers cannot see, even if the main OS has been compromised. Enterprises are exploring Soverli for secure bring-your-own-device programs, giving employees a private environment alongside a tightly controlled business workspace — achieving stronger protection for business data without requiring the privacy concessions employees face on today’s company-managed devices.

“People deserve phones they can actually trust, and OEMs must deliver it,” said Antonia Albert, Investor at Founderful. “Soverli’s Swiss-made sovereign layer is the kind of breakthrough that can rewrite the rules of mobile security.”

The broader context is a rapid shift toward digital sovereignty, spearheaded by Europe, where governments and enterprises are seeking infrastructure that provides both independence and state-of-the-art capability. Cloud providers have begun offering sovereign regions, yet smartphones remain a major unresolved gap. Secure communication tools, MDM systems, and hardened devices all depend on the underlying operating system remaining trustworthy. Soverli’s architecture introduces a new model in which institutions can enforce their own security posture on consumer-grade hardware without requiring custom phones or sacrificing usability.

With the new funding, Soverli will grow its engineering team, bring its techonology to more smartphone models, strengthen integrations with mobile device management systems, and scale partnerships with OEMs. Long term, the company aims to set a new standard for how software is layered on phones, making true digital sovereignty available to everyone on every commercial smartphone.