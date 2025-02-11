Sundays: To Stare at Wives or Not YesMadam Settles the Debate

Mumbai, 11th February 2025: YesMadam, India’s leading tech-enabled home salon brand, has once again redefined the way beauty services are accessed with an innovative marketing campaign that blends humour, cultural insights, and a compelling offer. With the launch of their latest promotion—500 free Korean Glow Clean-Ups every day—the brand has found a creative way to address the work-life balance debate while making luxury beauty services more accessible than ever.

The campaign, featuring veteran actor Dalip Tahil as a workaholic CEO, takes a humorous approach to a relatable corporate dilemma. The CEO is baffled when his employees fail to turn up for an urgent Sunday meeting with Korean delegates, played by popular influencers Jin Lim and Inwook Jung. His frustration peaks as he struggles to comprehend their absence—only for the Korean delegates to surprise everyone by speaking flawless Hindi and revealing that YesMadam’s latest offer is the real reason behind the employees’ no-show.

“Beauty That Brings People Together”

Mayank Arya, Co-founder of YesMadam, shares, “As pioneers in the at-home salon industry, we believe beauty is not just about looking good but also about feeling valued and appreciated. What’s the point of beauty if you’re too busy to admire it? Our Korean Glow Clean-Up is a 7-step process designed to cleanse, exfoliate, and rejuvenate the skin. By giving away 500 of these treatments daily, we’re not just making premium skincare accessible—we’re also giving partners an excuse to take a moment and truly appreciate each other.”

The campaign, conceptualized by creative agency The Ridikulus and produced by Cineverse Collective, plays on the idea of ‘staring at your partner’s beauty’—a quirky and relatable insight that resonates across demographics. The main film is supported by 12 short vertical-format videos deployed as reels, ensuring a mobile-first, highly shareable marketing strategy.

Creative Execution & Industry Buzz

The Ridikulus, the agency behind the campaign, saw an opportunity to connect YesMadam’s offer with an emotional and cultural insight. “It was an exciting brief. We had a great offer to promote, so we leaned into the emotional benefits—how beauty is appreciated and how partners react to it. That’s where the campaign’s humour and relatability come from,” shares The Ridikulus team.

YesMadam’s latest service, the Korean Clean-Up, is designed to fulfill the growing demand for high-quality skincare, offering deep cleansing, exfoliation, hydration, and glow-boosting treatments. Using safe and premium products, the service aims to leave users not only glowing but also feeling pampered and refreshed.