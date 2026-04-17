LinkShadow expands into India & SAARC with Truvisor partnership

April 17: LinkShadow today announced the appointment of Truvisor, a leading technology distributor in Asia, to bring its unified cybersecurity platform to enterprises and partners across India and the broader SAARC region.

As India accelerates its digital transformation, organizations are facing growing challenges in managing security across increasingly complex and distributed environments. Through this partnership, LinkShadow aims to strengthen its presence in the region and enable organizations to better detect, respond to and prevent evolving cyber threats, while improving operational efficiency and reducing security complexity.

LinkShadow’s journey began with a clear focus on redefining visibility at the network level through its AI driven Network Detection and Response (NDR) platform, helping organizations detect threats in real time. As cyber risks evolved, it became clear that threats were no longer confined to the network.

Sensitive data became a primary target, leading LinkShadow to expand into Data Security Posture Management (DSPM), enabling organizations to identify, monitor and protect critical data across environments. At the same time, identity emerged as a key attack vector, prompting the introduction of Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) to address risks associated with identity misuse and user behavior.

Rather than approaching these challenges in isolation, LinkShadow brought these capabilities together into a more unified and contextual security model.

Building on this foundation, LinkShadow introduced CyberMeshX (CMX), a next generation platform that brings together network, data and identity insights into a unified and adaptive security framework. By correlating signals across environments, it enables organizations to move beyond fragmented tools and gain deeper, real time visibility into threats.

With an open, integration driven architecture, CyberMeshX eliminates vendor lock in and enables seamless integration across a wide range of security tools. This allows organizations to retain their existing investments while gaining a more streamlined and scalable security posture.

“LinkShadow aligns strongly with Truvisor’s cybersecurity strategic pillars across network security, cloud security and identity security,” said Ashwin Kulasekhar, Managing Director at Truvisor India. “This strengthens our ability to help organizations in India build a more unified, resilient and future ready security posture, enabling them to address modern security challenges with greater confidence.”

This partnership reflects LinkShadow’s continued focus on expanding into high growth markets and working with strong regional partners to drive long term cybersecurity transformation.

“At LinkShadow, we see cybersecurity entering a new phase where threats are becoming more automated, intelligent and harder to detect,” said Cloyd Dias, Chief Operating Officer at LinkShadow. “This is exactly why organizations need an AI driven approach to security. Our focus is on enabling enterprises to move beyond reactive models and adopt a more adaptive and intelligence led framework that can evolve as fast as the threat landscape itself.”

As cyber threats increasingly leverage automation and artificial intelligence, traditional security approaches are struggling to keep pace. LinkShadow’s AI driven platform enables organizations to detect patterns, correlate signals and respond to threats at speed and scale. By bringing this approach to India and the SAARC region, LinkShadow helps enterprises streamline operations, accelerate response times and build a more resilient and future ready cybersecurity posture.