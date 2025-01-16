SVAG Pet Homes Introduces Barkitecture for Dogs

January 16, 2025 : SVAG Pet Homes LLP, a Hyderabad startup creates a new segment of products. It comes out with Barkitecture products, the first of its kind in India. What Architecture is for human beings, Barkitecture is for Dogs.

Addressing a press conference at FTCCI on Thursday, the start-up unveiled futuristic products Barkkey Villas, Barkkey Pods, Barkkey Furniture and others. Barkitecture is the new trend in the Pet Industry. It is an animal-conscious architecture. These are dog-centric products such as homes, villas, pods, furniture.

Sushanth Kanneganti, Vishal Bothra, Founders, Gopal Varma, Anudeep Y, Co-founders and their colleagues together launched the products.

Talking to the media, they said post covid peaked the adoption of pets, particularly dogs. The dog’s parents’ numbers swelled. The covid also brought Barkitecture, the latest interiors trend for pet lovers. It is a dog centric approach to the interiors of the home. It is the interior design trend in which a specific area of the home is modelled according to your pet’s personal needs and tastes, added Vishal Bothra, one of the founders.

The dogs provided vital companionship and much-needed emotional support during the pandemic. That is why a lot of people started thinking of dogs as pets but beyond as their family members which reflects in the term ‘pet parenting’ emerging. Now they look for designer homes for their pet friends or upgrade the existing ones or make designer improvements.

SVAG Pet Homes launched first of its kind of Barkkey Villas, Pods, Pet friendly Furniture.

Barkkey introduced this new concept to this country. It will transform the traditional kennel into a haven of comfort and style for dogs. The Promoters of the startup feel that dogs deserve their own personalised space to rest, recharge, and feel safe. It’s innovative pet homes, paw shelters or paw sleeping spaces are thoughtfully designed with dog’s comfort in mind, they added

Barkkey has a manufacturing facility in Hyderabad with a wide variety of products for B2B and B2C. It has a manufacturing facility at Aramgarh in Hyderabad. Currently it has 25 SKUs. Soon they will introduce 50 more designs/patterns. It is a bootstrapped company. They have invested INR 1.8 crore.

Barkkey products are available online www.barkkey.com and Amazon as well. They can also be ordered on instagram: barkkey.india. The price range of these products starts from RS 15000 to 5 lakhs.

Our target is to sell 100000 (one lakh) pieces of furniture in the next one year.

It is also introducing B-Bowl, for the welfare of street dogs. Every street dog deserves love, a meal. The B-Bowl addresses that need.

India has 38 million pet population in the year 2023, and almost 34 million are dogs. India’s pet population is expected to grow 9% annually between 2022-2027. Spending on pets and pet care in India has reached a record $3.6 billion in 2024, up significantly from only $1.6 billion in 2019. That breaks down to 48% spending on products and the other 52% on services. Dogs are one of the most popular pets in India, prized for their companionship, loyalty, and protective nature.These statistics augur good for our products, said Sushanth Kanneganti.

Barkitecture is a Western trend, catching up very fast in India. Given India’s potential, we expect good prospects for our products shared by the founders of the startup. Vishal Bothra is an interior designer turned entrepreneur. It is a bootstrapped startup. The startups in the pet industry are doing well. Heads Up for Tails has INR 400 crore turnover, Supertails Rs 228 crore, Wiggles Rs 60crore and Just Dogs Rs 59 crore. The pet industry market size currently is put at Rs 5000 crore as of the year 2024. And the various projects of Rs 10,000crore are underway across India till the year 2028.

Barkeky also launched Barkkey Foundation. The foundation will promote responsible pet parenting. It is also dedicated to improving the lives of dogs through innovative and compassionate initiatives. Hyderabad has over 4 lakh stray dogs. It also promotes responsible pet parenting. Dogs are not just pets–they are family, companions and lifelong sources of unconditional love informed Gopal Varma, Anudeep Y, Co-founders