Tacton Appoints Klaus Andersen as CEO to Lead Next Phase of Global Growth

CHICAGO & STOCKHOLM, August 23, 2025 — Tacton, a global leader in Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) software and leading SaaS platform simplifying sales and configuration processes for manufacturers of complex products, today announced that Klaus Andersen, currently serving as Chief Operating Officer, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective August 21, 2025. He succeeds Bo Gyldenvang, who is stepping down after leading the company through a pivotal and successful period of transformation and growth. Bo will remain an advisor to the company’s board of directors and executive leadership team.

Klaus brings with him more than two decades of executive leadership experience, with a distinguished track record of leadership and value creation. Prior to joining Tacton, Klaus served as CEO of several high-growth global technology companies, successfully leading multiple exits and delivering strong shareholder returns. His leadership has been defined by strategic clarity, customer-centricity, operational excellence, and building high-performance cultures.

Klaus has a long-standing relationship with Tacton—he served as Tacton’s Chairman of the Board for over two years, giving him a deep understanding of Tacton’s mission, vision, customers, and technology, which puts him in a very strong position to guide the company forward.

Since joining Tacton, Klaus has overseen major advancements in product innovation, customer engagement and investment to support the company’s continued growth. He has worked closely with Bo and the executive team to deepen Tacton’s relationships with global manufacturing leaders, streamline internal operations, and position the company for long-term success.

“I am incredibly honored to step into the role of CEO at such an exciting time for Tacton,” said Klaus Andersen. “We are uniquely positioned to lead the next generation of manufacturing transformation through our innovative CPQ platform, deep industry expertise, and incredible team. I look forward to partnering with our customers, employees, and stakeholders as we write the next chapter of growth and impact.”

Bo Gyldenvang added, “It has been a privilege to lead Tacton and work alongside such talented and passionate people for the past five years. While stepping away is bittersweet, I’m thrilled and extremely confident in Klaus taking the helm and guiding the company forward in its next phase of global growth. His vision, experience, and drive make him the ideal CEO for Tacton’s future.”

The appointment comes at a time of strong momentum for Tacton, following continued customer growth, product innovation, strategic partnerships, and recognition as a Leader for the third consecutive time in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Configure, Price, Quote Applications.