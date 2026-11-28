TikTok Shop analytics for your own shop live in TikTok’s Seller Center, free with a seller account.

To check what other creators sell, the best TikTok GMV checker in this comparison is DataAtScale’s Look up GMV.

You paste a list of handles and get each creator’s TikTok Shop sales for the last 7, 30 and 90 days, the week before and their lifetime.

Kalodata and FastMoss, two widely used TikTok Shop data tools, answer the same question through rankings and search.

Here’s a quick summary of the four options in this guide:

DataAtScale: best for checking creator sales from any starting point: handles, a category, a product, a shop or a description. Kalodata: best for browsing creator, shop and product rankings over a date range you pick. FastMoss: best for filtering creators by their last 28 days of sales across many markets. TikTok Seller Center: best for your own shop’s numbers, with a first look at other creators in Affiliate Center.

Whose sales are you looking at?

Most pages ranking for this search mix two jobs together.

One is a seller reading their own shop’s orders and traffic. The other is a brand or agency checking what other creators and shops sell before paying anyone.

Seller Center covers the first job well. For the second, you need TikTok Shop data from outside your own shop, and that’s where the tools differ.

The four options side by side, read from each one’s own pages in November 2026.

A weekly GMV figure can also mislead on its own. A creator can top a weekly ranking while selling less than the week before, and the total usually counts products far from yours.

DataAtScale

DataAtScale is a creator search tool for YouTube, TikTok and Instagram, built for agencies that shortlist creators for each client brief.

Its TikTok Shop tools cover the United States, the UK and Singapore, with five ways in:

a list of handles: Look up GMV a category: Find top affiliates by GMV a product link: Who promotes a product a shop link: Who promotes a shop, including a competitor’s a description of your product: Find affiliates for products like yours

All of them show sales over the last 7, 30 and 90 days (7 days in Singapore for now).

Look up GMV takes handles or profile links, one creator to a line. Each creator comes back with:

sales for the last 7 days and the 7 days before sales for the last 30 and 90 days growth against that earlier week units sold and sales per 1,000 views lifetime sales the categories, products and shops they promote, and when they last promoted one

Each result also carries a data date, the last day its numbers include. The tool shows 7-, 30- and 90-day totals alongside lifetime sales.

DataAtScale publishes a sample run for a wish list of seven creators. @makennaevyn topped it with $355K in 7-day sales.

That figure was down 55% on the week before, though. Six of the seven creators sold less than they had the week before.

The run also shows why sales per 1,000 views is worth reading. @lizdailyfinds sold more than five times as much per view as @makennaevyn did.

Who promotes a shop is the tool to use for TikTok Shop sales data on a competitor. You paste the store’s link and get the affiliates promoting it, with their sales and emails.

Find top affiliates by GMV ranks the creators who promote products in a category by their total sales over the last 7, 30 or 90 days, whichever you pick.

Its published TikTok Shop analytics for the Health category show what that ranking looks like, with 10 creators who promote Health products and their total sales.

Creators already on a saved list can be left out of searches and GMV lookups, so a team doesn’t check the same names twice. The tools also run through a REST API.

Kalodata

Kalodata is a TikTok Shop data tool with rankings for creators, shops, products, videos and livestreams.

Its homepage lists 250M+ creators and 1,000 days of history.

The creator page sorts creators by revenue, items sold, followers and follower change. You pick the date range, which defaults to the last 30 days.

Filters include revenue source, revenue trend, engagement rate, average unit price and creator contact.

Kalodata’s own FAQ says its transaction amounts “might have small variations from real-world numbers”.

It also asks users not to rely on its data for commission settlements or performance reviews. Kalodata and FastMoss both offer a free 7-day trial with no card needed.

FastMoss

FastMoss covers TikTok Shop products, creators, shops, livestreams and ads in “20+” countries and regions.

Its homepage lists 380M+ creators and more than 1,500 days of history.

Its creator search filters on GMV and units sold over the last 28 days, and on total GMV. Engagement rate, average video views and contact info are filters too.

FastMoss tags its creator feature “Vet before you pay”. It also has a Chrome extension that shows a creator’s stats and sales figures while you browse TikTok.

TikTok Seller Center and Affiliate Center

Seller Center’s analytics are free with a TikTok Shop seller account. The numbers are your shop’s own orders.

Under Analytics, the Product tab shows GMV, orders, units sold and a traffic funnel for each product. You can pick any day or range in the past 90 days.

TikTok Shop Academy’s guide to Product analytics in Seller Center, which covers your own shop’s products (updated September 2025).

Each product’s page also ranks the top five creators who drove its sales, with their GMV and commission.

Affiliate Center adds two views of creators. Manage Creators shows the GMV each creator made for your shop over the last 90 days, with refunds and estimated commission.

Find Creators is the native way to look at creators who haven’t worked with you. It shows their revenue and units sold over the last 30 days, plus their average video views and engagement rate.

TikTok Shop Academy’s guide to Find Creators, the Affiliate Center search for creators to invite (updated February 2026).

Its filters include category, follower size and a “Fast growing” option for the top 10% by recent growth.

There’s a catch, though. TikTok says some creator data may be unavailable if a creator hasn’t authorized access.

How to check a creator’s sales before you pay them

Whichever tool gives you the number, read a few things beside it.

Compare this week with the week before. A creator at the top of a weekly ranking can be falling fast. Look at units sold and item prices. Pricey products push GMV up on fewer orders. Read sales per 1,000 views. It puts a small account and a big one on the same scale. Check which categories the total covers. In DataAtScale’s sample runs, one creator promotes products in 22 categories, so their GMV includes sales from other brands. Find the date of their last product video. A large lifetime total can belong to someone who has stopped selling.

Five things to read beside any creator’s GMV, whichever tool it comes from.

A creator’s “top product” doesn’t split their sales either. Their total still counts all the products they promote.

Which one to use

For your own shop, Seller Center is the place to start, since its numbers are your actual orders.

Find Creators gives sellers a free look at other creators, limited to those who share their data.

Teams that research products, shops and creators across many markets will get the most out of Kalodata or FastMoss. Both have long histories and broad rankings.

For an agency checking a list of creators before a campaign, DataAtScale came out ahead in this comparison.

That’s because you paste the handles you already have and get each one’s sales over 7, 30 and 90 days, the week before and lifetime on one row. Its shop lookup also shows who sells for a competitor, with their emails.

The full comparison