Hyderabad, November 29, 2026: The finals of the flagship EThames TeenCEO Challenge 2026 were held at the EThames Business School campus in Raidurg, Hyderabad, on Saturday.

Arnav Pattanaik of Vista International School emerged as the CEO (Chief Executive Officer), while Khush Mittal of Suchitra International School was declared the COO (Chief Operating Officer).

The winners in the five other categories of the challenge included CTO (Chief Technology Officer) – Renukunta Anirwin of St. Andrews School; CMO (Chief Marketing Officer) – Khush Mittal of Suchitra Academy; CHRO (Chief Human Resources Officer) – Afifa of Gatik Junior College; CFO (Chief Financial Officer) – Arnav Pattanaik of Vista International School; and CRO (Chief Risk Officer) – Srinika Mekala of The Guardian School.

The winners of the TeenCEO Challenge Awards were: Marketing Leadership – Kothakota Public School; Technology Leadership – New Kothakota Public School; Risk Management Leadership – Shantiniketan International School; Human Resources Leadership – Saraswathi High School; and Finance Leadership – National Public School.

The winners of the Teen Star Awards were: Dish Toshniwal of Akshaya School – Strategic Thinker (CRO); Shloka of HPS Warangal – Decision Maker (CFO); Rohan Anjaneya Reddy of International School, Shaikpet – Creative Thinker (CTO); Aarav Karthikeya of St. Andrews School, Keesara – Communicator (CMO); and Masam Shreyas of GynnVille Academy – Stakeholder Champion (CHRO).

A total of 9,459 students from Classes IX to XII, representing 54 schools, participated in the preliminary contests, from which over 400 students qualified for the day-long final competition. Of these, 15 finalists, three from each category, were selected for the final round of evaluation by a jury comprising eminent industry professionals.

Dr. J.A. Choudhary, Founder of International Startup Foundation and former Special Chief Secretary, Government of Andhra Pradesh; Mr. V.V. Lakshminarayana, Chief Transformation Officer of EThames Business School; and Mr. Kali Prasad Gadiraju, Chairman, EBS, along with other jury members, presented the awards to the winners.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. J.A. Choudhary said that it was a unique competition, far away from routine academics and the exam-centric school system. Elaborating further, he said that what matters today is the ability to solve problems rather than merely score marks. It is a time when young people need to create their own jobs.

V.V. Lakshminarayana said that the EThames TeenCEO Challenge 2026 is an experiential leadership and business immersion programme for school and Intermediate students and has received an overwhelming response.

Speaking about the initiative, Kali Prasad Gadiraju described the TeenCEO Challenge as more than a competition, calling it a potentially life-changing experience for young learners.

It was conceived as an experiential leadership and business immersion programme. The TeenCEO Challenge is positioned as an inter-school career-readiness initiative for students from Class VIII to Intermediate (Plus Two). Launched last year, it will be an annual feature.

Moving beyond conventional academic competitions, the programme placed students in simulated corporate environments where they took on roles such as CEO, CFO, CMO, CTO and CHRO.

Students were exposed to business scenarios requiring them to make strategic decisions, analyse problems, pitch ideas, work in teams and respond to pressure, followed by structured feedback from industry professionals.

According to EThames, the objective was to introduce leadership development and career-readiness skills at the school level, giving students opportunities to understand their abilities, interests and potential career pathways before they enter higher education.