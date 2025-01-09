Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Teams Up with Bajaj Broking to Boost Investment Services

New Delhi, January, 09, 2025 – Tamilnad Mercantile Bank (TMB), one of the renowned old private sector banks has announced a strategic partnership with Bajaj Broking, a leading stockbroking firm, to offer a comprehensive 3-in-1 account solution that seamlessly integrates banking, broking, and investment services.

Through this collaboration, TMB customers will gain access to Bajaj Broking’s online trading platform, enabling their customers to trade and invest in various products with ease. The integrated platform facilitates seamless fund transfers, minimizes paperwork, and provides a user-friendly interface for managing their finances.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Salee S. Nair, MD & CEO of TMB said, “We are delighted to partner with Bajaj Broking to provide our customers with a one-stop solution for their investment needs. This collaboration strengthens our commitment to evolve with our customers’ financial requirements and offering them access to professional investment services through a trusted partner. It is a significant step forward in our mission to provide our customers with a comprehensive suite of financial products and services.” Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Manish Jain, Managing Director, Bajaj Broking said, “We are excited to extend our comprehensive investment solutions to Tamilnad Mercantile Bank customers. Our advanced trading platform will ensure transparency and ease in trading across exchanges. Customers will benefit from our technology-driven services and valuable research insights. This partnership will empower investors with informed decision-making tools and expand our pan-India presence.”

The partnership leverages Bajaj Broking’s advanced technology platform to deliver a seamless banking and broking experience. TMB customers will benefit from its research insights, empowering them to make informed investment decisions. By integrating banking and broking services, TMB aims to add value to its customers’ financial journeys and empower them with the tools they need to achieve their financial goals.