Tembo Global Industries Ltd Appoints Ms. Fatema S. Kachwala as Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel

18th July 2025: Tembo Global Industries Limited , a prominent player in the industrial engineering and manufacturing sector, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Fatema S. Kachwala as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Key Managerial Personnel (KMP), effective July 15, 2025.

Ms. Kachwala brings over 11 years of experience in finance and business operations, backed by a Master’s degree in Commerce from the University of Pune and a Post Graduate Diploma in International Business. With a strong grounding in financial planning and human resource management, her leadership and strategic insight are expected to further bolster Tembo Global’s growth momentum across its diversified business verticals.

The appointment was approved by the Board of Directors after receiving formal consent from Ms. Kachwala and assessing her qualifications and contributions to the organization.

Commenting on the appointment, Mr. Sanjay J. Patel, Managing Director of Tembo Global Industries Ltd., said: “We are delighted to welcome Ms. Fatema S. Kachwala as our Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel. Her deep understanding of financial systems, combined with a keen eye for operational strategy, makes her an invaluable addition to our leadership team. As we expand into new sectors including defence manufacturing, solar power and EPC contracting, her guidance will be instrumental in ensuring fiscal discipline and sustainable growth.” On her appointment, Ms. Fatema S. Kachwala shared: “I am honoured to take on the role of CFO at Tembo Global Industries Ltd. The company’s strong industrial legacy, combined with its vision for innovation and expansion, presents an exciting journey ahead. I look forward to contributing to Tembo’s strategic goals and building on its financial strengths to drive long-term value for all stakeholders.”

Incorporated in 2010, Tembo Global Industries stands as a prominent entity in the industrial sector, specializing in the production and assembly of metal components for Pipe Support Systems, Fasteners, Anchors, HVAC, Anti-Vibration Systems, and Equipment for a range of installations including industrial, commercial, utility, and OEM. The company also engages in the trade of metal products that complement its manufacturing operations. The Company is a fabrication and installation specialist in ductile pipes, HDB pipes and fittings, and MS plate. Its products are certified and approved by Underwriter’s Laboratory Inc. (USA) and FM Approval (USA) for Fire Sprinkler System Installations. As an export-driven enterprise, Tembo has earned the distinction of a 2 Star Export House. In 2023, Tembo ventured into the EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) contracting arena, securing orders from prestigious infrastructure clients. Additionally, the Company has interests in the textile trading market. In 2024, the Company further diversified into manufacturing of defence products and entered into solar power.