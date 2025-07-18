Espire Hospitality Limited Honoured for Excellence in MICE at Hospitality Horizon MICE Summit & Awards 2025

Mumbai | July 18, 2025: Espire Hospitality Limited secured two prestigious accolades in the MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) category at the Hospitality Horizon MICE Summit & Awards 2025.

The iconic Six Senses Fort Barwara, known for its regal architecture and rich heritage, was recognised among the ‘Top 20 Luxury Hotels & Resorts for MICE’. Complementing this, ZANA In The Wild, Jim Corbett, set amidst the tranquil wilderness, was named among the ‘Top 10 Leisure Hotels & Resorts for MICE’. Celebrated for its European inspired architecture and thoughtfully designed experiences, the property stands out as a preferred choice for corporate retreats and bespoke offsite events amidst nature.

Speaking on the achievement, Mr. Akhil Arora, CEO & Managing Director of Espire Hospitality Limited, said, “We are honoured to be recognised for both ZANA In The Wild and Six Senses Fort Barwara at the Hospitality Horizon MICE Summit & Awards. These recognitions reflect the passion of our people who craft meaningful and immersive experiences. As we grow our boutique brand ZANA – Luxury Resorts, we remain committed to setting new benchmarks in the MICE space and being a preferred partner for curating exceptional events across the country.”

With destinations that blend timeless charm and thoughtful design, Espire Hospitality Limited offers soulful escapes across India. The regal Six Senses Fort Barwara offers unmatched grandeur and heritage, while ZANA – Luxury Resorts brings distinctive luxury to nature-led settings. Country Inn Hotels and Resorts adds warmth and familiarity to mid-scale travel. Each property is designed to immerse guests in its surroundings—offering comfort, character, and personalised service. With its growing footprint and commitment to meaningful experiences, Espire Hospitality Limited is a preferred choice for leisure getaways, celebrations, and events.