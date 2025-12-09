Texvalley Erode to redefine Tier-2 Retail with a landmark transformation; plans to position itself as Tamil Nadu’s Premier Lifestyle and Entertainment Destination

Chennai, 9th Dec. ‘25: Texvalley, one of Tamil Nadu’s significant integrated marketplaces with a built-up area of 20 lakh sq. ft., is undergoing a decisive shift in its trajectory as it prepares to emerge as a comprehensive retail, lifestyle and family entertainment destination.

Located strategically at Erode and promoted by the Lotus Group and URC Group, Texvalley has built a strong legacy as a textile and wholesale powerhouse all these years.

The transformation aims to expand this strength into a broader, future-ready consumer ecosystem that reflects the aspirations of young millennials and Gen Z shoppers who are driving the new wave of retail growth in Tier-2 and Tier-3 markets, especially in the Kongu region.

Reflecting on the transformation, Mr. Kabilan Devarajan, Chief Executive Officer of URC Group, said “Texvalley has been a symbol of Erode’s pride, reflecting entrepreneurial spirit and textile heritage. The current phase marks a forward-looking step, designed to ensure that Texvalley remains relevant and competitive for the next decade by tapping into the consumer demand emerging across Western Tamil Nadu”.

Texvalley’s makes it uniquely placed to serve a vast and diverse consumption catchment. In addition to Erode’s residential and commercial clusters, the destination draws potential footfalls from Gobichettipalayam, Bhavani, Perundurai, Sangagiri & Tiruchengode, along with key pockets of the larger Tiruppur region such as Avinashi, Palladam, Kangeyam and Vellakoil.

Its influence additionally extends to the Karur–Paramathi-Velur belt, Aravakurichi, Namakkal and important nodes across Salem including Rasipuram, Omalur, Yercaud and Mettur.

This depth of catchment, coupled with the absence of large integrated retail and entertainment destinations in the region, positions Texvalley to evolve into a landmark of regional consumption.

The transformation is being led by Miles2Go Consulting Services, a Chennai-based retail consulting and consumer strategy firm founded by retail industry veteran Mr. S. Shriram.

Under this collaboration, Miles2Go is anchoring Texvalley’s comprehensive rebranding, long-term strategic roadmap, improved zoning and modern layout planning, diversification of the retail mix, creation of entertainment and leisure districts, and development of a strong marketing and events framework aligned with regional cultural and festive cycles.

The mandate includes a 10–15-year vision plan that aims to enhance visitor experience, increase dwell time, improve navigation and introduce curated interactive elements that appeal to youth and families while retaining Texvalley’s strengths in trade-driven retail

Speaking about the repositioning, S. Shriram, Founder and CEO of Miles2Go Consulting Services, observed “Tier-2 India today demands modern retail environments that balance aspiration with affordability and accessibility.

Texvalley’s scale, location and deep-rooted trade ecosystem gives it an incredible advantage unmatched by most regional destinations, and that the vision is to reshape Texvalley into an influential retail and leisure landmark that seamlessly integrates shopping, dining, entertainment and cultural experiences”.

Kabilan emphasised “With Miles2Go’s strategic guidance, the development is not just being upgraded but is being thoughtfully reimagined to serve both traders and consumers”.

Shriram added that the transformation is intended to be data-driven and evolutionary, allowing Texvalley to adapt to consumer expectations while building long-term loyalty.

A dozen F&B opportunities are in the anvil, alongside interesting events for women, men and kids during the upcoming holiday and festival seasons in Dec. ’25 & Jan. ’26.

Over 2,000 persons are currently employed directly and indirectly at the Texvalley premises and this number is expected to double by exit FY 2027.

What Retailers have to say

A senior leader of a national apparel brand evaluating Texvalley’s ready to-launch Avenue Malls spread over 3 lakh sq. ft. said that Tier-2 India has become one of the industry’s strongest growth engines. He noted that shoppers outside metros today expect the same quality, service & brand experience, and destinations like Texvalley provide the scale and infrastructure retailers look for.

A family entertainment operator who has completed fit-outs at the ready-to launch Avenue Malls added that Texvalley’s upcoming redevelopment will further catalyse demand and improve cross-category conversions.

The retail community within Texvalley has responded positively too, to the new direction.

An existing tenant at the Global Market – the B2B and B2C shopping centre at Texvalley campus, said, “footfalls are increasingly driven by young families and aspirational consumers and that the renewed focus on brand visibility, entertainment and food offerings is expected to significantly strengthen weekend and festive-season performance.

Similarly, a brand that recently launched its store at the Global Market Mall remarked that its Erode store is already outperforming projections, demonstrating the appetite for branded retail in the region”.

With its robust promoter backing the eponymous URC Group and the Lotus Group, vast catchment access, integrated wholesale–retail ecosystem and renewed focus on experience-led development, Texvalley is poised to redefine the retail geography of Western Tamil Nadu.

About Bharath – India 2 / Tier 2/3/4 towns

India’s smaller cities are witnessing a remarkable shift in consumer behaviour, with organised retail formats expanding rapidly across categories such as fashion, lifestyle, dining, electronics, sports and entertainment.

With improved incomes, brand awareness and lifestyle aspirations, Tier-2 markets are now delivering conversion rates and throughput comparable to, and often stronger than, those in metropolitan cities.

Retailers entering these markets highlight lower operating costs, faster store breakeven times and the advantage of community-driven loyalty as key reasons for expansion.

The project’s long-term repositioning, supported by deep category expertise and strong local understanding, is expected to elevate Erode as a centre for fashion, lifestyle, entertainment and regional retail tourism, creating a destination that will resonate with consumers, traders and brands for years to come.